HHYF Holiday Box now available

Have horse-loving kids on your holiday gift giving list? Then we hope you consider supporting the Harness Horse Youth Foundation by ordering our Holiday Activity Boxes! Designed with the intent of combining fun and light learning, the box contents are suitable for ages 10 and up.

Activities included are how to decorate a Ginger'bred' Standard'bred' (with craft items), instructions to make a horseshoe frame (with horseshoe and craft items), information on winter training, ice racing and horse birthdays, word search and jumble, recipe for peppermint horse treats, and brief summary on how to write holiday thank you notes (with notecard). Plus as an added bonus, each box will contain a complete set of 2020 HARNESS HEROES trading cards!

In addition to the Holiday Box, HHYF will be producing a series of four themed boxes which will focus on various aspects of the industry including the breeding farm, the racetrack, and potential careers. The first in the series and complete ordering details will be available in early 2021; the content will feature more difficult activities and thus be suitable for ages 12 and up.

Holiday Boxes are $25 each (U.S. funds) and includes shipping within the continental U.S. Canadian orders will have additional shipping charges. For a limited time, orders of two or more boxes will receive a ten percent discount. To order, please visit https://hhyf.org/activity-boxes/. Credit cards/Paypal accepted.

For further information, or call the HHYF office at 317-908-0029.