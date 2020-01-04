Day At The Track

HHYF & USHWA seek auction items

04:28 AM 04 Jan 2020 NZDT
Anderson, IN - The Harness Horse Youth Foundation (HHYF) and the United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) are seeking items for its Silent Auction that will be held at the Dan Patch Awards Banquet - Night of Champions on Sunday February 23, at Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Donations of unique one-of-a-kind items, vacation packages, vintage memorabilia, themed gift baskets and/or gift certificates for industry services are just a few ideas!

Donations and arrangements may be made by contacting Ellen Taylor - 317.908.0029 or ellen@hhyf.org - or Barry Lefkowitz - barryl22@aol.com - preferably no later than January 22 to insure inclusion in pre-event advertising,

All proceeds from the Silent Auction jointly benefit HHYF Summer Programs and USHWA outreach projects.

From HHYF and UHSWA

Includes Video See all Latest News