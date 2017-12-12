Cadets making their mark on the sport

Sudlersville, MD- While many Harness Horse Youth Foundation (HHYF) camp alumni have made their marks in the harness racing industry over the past 40 years, a whole new generation is now showing up on programs regularly.

Artie Dick, 21, who attend camp at Balmoral Park in Illinois, recently picked up his first Meadowlands driving win with Major Legacy.

Besim Odza, who is just 18, earned his first training victory at Freehold with Steady Pulse; Odza attended camp in Goshen, New York.

And Delaware native Eric Davis, 21, who has been driving on the New England circuit debuted as trainer and driver last week at the Meadowlands with Arpeggio Hanover. HHYF is proud of these young men, just a few from the long list of individuals who got their first tastes of harness racing by attending HHYF summer programs.

Keith Gisser