HL Revadon dominant in feature

HL Revadon and Mark MacDonald are all alone at the wire in the Friday night feature at The Meadowlands.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – After failing in consecutive starts as the favorite, HL Revadon had probably lost a few harness racing fans heading into Friday night’s $20,000 high-end conditioned trot, the feature race at The Meadowlands.

But those chalk players who went to the well just one more time got to pay for the drinks at the race's end.

The super-consistent HL Revadon, who had hit the board in five straight starts heading into the non-winners of six event, was handled differently by driver Mark MacDonald than he was a week ago, when he went directly to the lead before ending up third.

This time around, MacDonald had his horse away in no particular hurry, sitting third in the early stages before using a quick burst of speed to claim the lead while parked at the half in a tepid :57.3.

From there, it was no problem for the 4-year-old gelded son of Andover Hall-D Liteful Hanover, who trotted clear of the pocket-sitting I Got The Looks by 2½ lengths at the head of the stretch before reporting home a 2¼-length winner in 1:53.2. Winnerup rallied along the inside to get second. I Got The Looks was third.

Trained by Harry Landy and owned by Share A Horse Inc., HL Revadon returned $6.20 to win as the 2-1 public choice. He’s now won seven of 32 lifetime starts and earned $182,349.

DUNN DEAL: Driver Dexter Dunn continues to impress as the 30-year-old native of New Zealand, the only driver in the sport this year with $10 million in earnings, and who won four Breeders Crown events several weeks ago at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, tightened his stranglehold on a second straight Driver of the Year trophy by winning three times on the Friday night program.

A LITTLE MORE: Action on the Big M’s two 50-cent Pick-4 wagers continued strong as a total of $137,715 was put in play on the bets. … Favorites have been on a roll of late at the track, as after six public choices clicked on Friday a total of 29 winning public choices have scored over the last 64 races (45 percent). … All-source wagering totaled $2,334,662. … The 20-cent Pick-6 went unhit, creating a $5,088 carryover. There will be a guaranteed pool of $15,000 for the next program. … Racing resumes Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. as eight stakes races for purses totaling $2.495 million will be up for grabs on Fall Final Four/TVG Finals Night.

SATURDAY PICK-6 POOL HAS $15,000 GUARANTEE AT BIG M

After only one favorite scored during the sequence, Friday night’s 20-cent Pick-6 went unhit at The Meadowlands, creating a carryover of $5,088. As a result, the P6 pool will be guaranteed at $15,000 for Saturday night’s program, which is Fall Final Four/TVG Finals Night at The Big M.

Those who had five winners on Friday night collected $307.30 on the wager that begins with the eighth race.

Free past performances for the entire Saturday program, courtesy of the United States Trotting Association and TrackMaster, are available at playmeadowlands.com.