$50,000 Open Handicap Trot Home'n Dry

10:00 AM 30 Oct 2017 NZDT
YONKERS, NY, Sunday, October 29, 2017 -- Home'n Dry (Jason Bartlett, $8.50) was anything but Sunday afternoon (Oct. 29th), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing waterlogged $50,000 Open Handicap Trot.

Away third from assigned post position No. 5, Home'n Dry did his bidding in a wind-swept deluge, but no problem. He watched as 19-10 favorite In Secret (George Brennan), remanded outside his six rivals, made the lead (:28.4, :57.1, 1:26.1).

As he did in his prior effort, Home'n Dry vacated the three-hole, engaged the leader, then won going away. The margin here was 2½ lengths in a moist 1:55. In Secret was a safe second, with Tight Lines (Jeff Gregory), Centurion ATM (Dan Dube) and Sumatra (Eric Goodell) settling for the remainder.

For third choice (again) Home'n Dry, a 5-year-old Credit Winner gelding owned by J L Sadowsky LLC and trained by Robert Bresnahan, it was his seventh win (third consecutive) in 18 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $49.60, with the triple returning $155.50.

This scheduled edition of the 'New York, New York Double' went south when Belmont Park cancelled its last-day-of-meet program. The gimmick wager returns Sunday, Nov. 12th, with Aqueduct as the NYRA venue.. Note post time for Yonkers that afternoon is TBA (we promise to advise).

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Monday evening’s (Oct. 30th) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $1,228.27.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 during every racing card. It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Sunday afternoon), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker

