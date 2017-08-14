Day At The Track

It's a Homicidal hat trick

07:49 AM 14 Aug 2017 NZST
Homicide Hunter
Homicide Hunter
Chris Brokate Photo

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, August 13, 2017 - It's a Homicidal hat trick. Odds-on favorite Homicide Hunter (Brent Holland, $3.70) made it three consecutive harness racing victories Sunday afternoon (Aug. 13th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $68,000 Open Handicap Trot.

Away fourth from behind the eight-ball among the dozen, Homicide Hunter saw Smalltownthrowdown (Greg Merton) and Hemi Seelster (Jason Bartlett) takes turns fronting the field (:28.1, :57.2, 1:27.2).

Homicide Hunter was then out and moving, setting his sights upon the leader. He dove into a rest stop past the 1:55.1 milepost when Smalltownthrowdown backed away.

'Hunter' then became the hunted in the final turn, finding himself with a three-length lead after Hemi Seelster made a wild break and a hard right turn, back down into the paddock before completing his appointed rounds.

Homicide Hunter won it easily, defeating Dewycolorintheline (Dan Dube) by 4¼ lengths in 2:26 for the mile-and-a-quarter. Last week's upsetter, Taco Tuesday (Steve Smith), was third, with Sumatra (Eric Goodell) and Theraputic (George Brennan) picked up the remainder..

For Homicide Hunter, a 5-year-old Mr. Cantab gelding owned by Crawford Farms Racing and trained by Chris Oakes, it was his sixth win in nine seasonal starts. The exacta paid $51, the triple returned $389.50 and the superfecta paid $2,118.

Sunday's installment of the 'New York, New York Double' offered a winning combination of 2-Kelsocait (Saratoga's 3rd race) and 11-Awsome Valley (Yonkers' 5th race) paid $44 for every correct $1 wager. Total pool was $5,623.

Note the Raceway's post time next Sunday (Aug. 20th) is 12:30 PM.

Frank Drucker

Memorabilia, Hall of Famers at GPS Reunion
14-Aug-2017 08:08 AM NZST
