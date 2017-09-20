Celebrate 250 years of Horse Racing

Drivers, trainers, veterinarians, owners, blacksmiths, track officials, race announcers, grooms, breeders and harness writers , who were the backbone of the sport during the golden age of Ontario harness racing ,and beyond, will gather at Campbellville's Mohawk Inn on the evening of Thursday, October 12th. The festivities commence at 7 pm.

The Ontario Harness Horse Association (OHHA) sponsored event is receiving highly positive comments from horsepeople.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I have made my reservations and look forward to seeing old friends", said 83-year old retired blacksmith and now full time wood carver , Ron Hill. Hill, who spent 40 years shoeing horses on the Ontario and Florida circuits, is a transplanted Brit now living in Somerville, New Brunswick. "I have a lot of fond memories from those times. They were the happiest days of my life, and we saw the best of the sport. But now?" he added.

Retired Barrie, Ontario horseman, Kent Baker, who trained a successful stable on the Ontario circuit for a half century, and a current OHHA director says "It is a great idea. It will bring us all together" possibly referring to the closing of the Mohawk stable area.

"Count me in, I'll be there," said Hall of Famer Ron Waples, a man who has a clever way with words. Mississauga horseman, John Burns, echoed Waples' remarks.

Ottawa Valley owner-trainer-driver breeder and veterinarian, Dr. John Findley, is looking forward to the event. Dr. John, who has 80 some years of industry knowledge in his noggin, makes his home in Carlisle, Ontario.



"I think that it is a great opportunity, especially given that this is the 250th anniversary of horse racing in Canada to get together and reminisce about the history of our sport" said OHHA , general manager, Brian Tropea.

" We have already heard from a number of individuals who plan on attending and all are invited to attend".



Updates will be posted periodically during the weeks leading up to the event.



For additional information horsepeople should contact Sheri Minler Grabatin at the OHHA offices at 905-854-6442, or 1-866-774-6442.