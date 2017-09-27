Awards for Pennsylvania fair season

All Set Lets Go (453, most of any horse at the fairs in 2017), trained by John McMullen Jr. for his family's McMullen Stable LLC.

HARRISBURG PA - Here is a list of the top harness racing point earners, accrued on a 35-25-15-10-8-5-4-2 basis based on order of finish (9 for a rainout), during the 20-stop (some stops conflicting) Pennsylvania fair season during 2017.

TWO-YEAR-OLD TROTTING COLT - GRAPPLE HANOVER (265 points), trained by Wayne Long for owners William Kreutzer and Denton Barrett.

TWO-YEAR-OLD TROTTING FILLY - CRITICAL HANOVER (303 points), trained by Todd Schadel for owners Christine and Cody Schadel.

TWO-YEAR-OLD PACING COLT - VENIER HANOVER (410 points, most of any 2YO), trained by Dave Brickell, who shares ownership with Mitchell York.

TWO-YEAR-OLD PACING FILLY - PRETTY PROUD (365 points), trained by Rich Gillock, who shares ownership with Barbara and James Richardson.

THREE-YEAR-OLD TROTTING COLT - PHOTO BOMBER (336 points), trained by Linda Schadel, who shares ownership with Tony Schadel.

THREE-YEAR-OLD TROTTING FILLY - ALL SET LETS GO (453, most of any horse at the fairs in 2017), trained by John McMullen Jr. for his family's McMullen Stable LLC.

THREE-YEAR-OLD PACING COLT - CRUISERWILLWIN (352 points), trained by Todd Schadel, who shares ownership with Christine Schadel.

THREE-YEAR-OLD PACING FILLY -- BELLA RAGAZA (443 points, most of any pacer), trained by Linda Schadel, who shares ownership with Roxanna Buffington.

All of last 2016's 2YO Fair Champions were the leading pointwinners in 2017 except PF Gemalous, who was third in points in 2017. (Note: none of the four 2YO Championship winners in 2016 led their divisions in points last year.)

SELECTED STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

Number of 2:00 miles - 28. Multiple 2:00 horses - Venier Hanover 7, Ginger Tree Marty 5, Midway Island 4, Camera Lady and New Heaven (trotter) 2. Most 2:00 drives - Chris Shaw 9, Dave Brickell 8, Sam Beegle 5, Roger Hammer 3.

Number of divisional track records - 21. Multiple track record setters - Venier Hanover 8, Midway Island 4, New Heaven and Nicole Hanover 2.

All-age track record miles - 8. Multiple performers -- Midway Island 3, New Heaven 2.

Winners of five or more "A" fair races, per division:

2TC - Grapple Hanover and Hockey Hanover 5.

2TF - Nicole Hanover 6, Won The War 5.

2PC - Venier Hanover 11.

2PF - Geisha Hanover and Pretty Proud 6.

3TC - New Heaven 6, Photo Bomber 5.

3TF - All Set Lets Go 12, Opal Hanover 5.

3PC - Ginger Tree Marty 8, Midway Island 5.

3PF - Bella Ragaza 10, Camera Lady 9, Gemalous 6.

FIVE LEADING DRIVERS FIVE LEADING TRAINERS

Chris Shaw 64 Roger Hammer 55

Roger Hammer 61 (tie) Todd Schadel 32

Todd Schadel 32 (tie) Jason Shaw 32

Tony Schadel 28 Linda Schadel 26

(tie) Wayne Long 27 Dave Brickell 25

(tie) Steve Schoeffel 27

Publicity Office, Pennsylvania Fair Harness Horsemen's Association