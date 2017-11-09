Day At The Track

34 to 1 upset in Dover Downs feature

02:51 PM 09 Nov 2017 NZDT
DOVER, Del.----Hostess Lisa received only one call, at the finish line, to score a 34-1 upset in the $25,000 Filly and Mares Open pace on another longshot filled harness racing card at Dover Downs on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Miss Me Yet (Montrell Teague) and Terror At Night (Allan Davis) were engaged in a front-end duel as the field of eight turned down the lane with the other contestants bunch behind. Tony Morgan found room in the middle of the tight finishers to get up in 1:52.3 with Terror At Night second and last season's Horse of the Meet Enhance Your Mind (Vic Kirby) third in front of Miss Me Yet.

The victory in the ninth of the year for Hostess Lisa, a nine-year-old by Sagebrush-Dixie Dame owned and trained by Brian Malone, who was leading trainer at the just completed Harrington Raceway meet. Hostess Lisa paid $70.60 to win setting up a 952.60 exacta and $2,496 trifecta.

Tony Morgan, Tim Tetrick, Art Stafford Jr., Ross Wolfenden and trainer Linda Toscano had two wins apiece.

The sports longest continuing series, The Matron Stakes, cap an outstanding Thursday, Nov. 9 card which also features a $30,000 Preferred and $25,000 Open pace. Next Thursday, Nov. 16 all four Matron Stakes for three-year-olds headline another big racing program.

Dover Downs now offers a 50-Cent Pick-5 (races 2,3,4,5,6) and a late double to end the card on the 12th and 13th races.

Enjoy live racing and good food at the Dover Downs Winners Circle Restaurant Buffet, each race day. General parking and admission is free. Top harness and thoroughbred races are featured in the Racing and Sports Book daily for 12 Noon until 12 Midnight.

Marv Bachrad

