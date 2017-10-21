Day At The Track

H P Sissy takes $50,000 Open

04:59 PM 21 Oct 2017 NZDT
HP Sissy, harness racing
HP Sissy
Gabriela Trmal Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, October 20, 2017- H P Sissy (Greg Merton, $14.80) cleared down the backside Friday night (Oct. 20th), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Away fourth from post position No. 2, H P Sissy saw outer entities Freakonomics (George Brennan) and slight 2-1 choice Newborn Sassy (Tyler Buter) leave with purpose. Locally-debuting Freakonomics worked around 'Sassy' before laying down early intervals of :27.1 and :57.4.

HP Sissy then extricated herself from the cones, blowing right by Freakonomics before the 1:24.4 three-quarters. A second-up Diva's Image (Brent Holland) badly gapped the eventual winner, making the job of third-up Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett) that much more difficult.

HP Sissy opened 2¼ lengths off the final turn, then held a noticeably-drifting (she does that now) Mach it a Par at bay by a length-and-a-quarter n 1:54.

Newborn Sassy, returning Matchmaker victress Mackenzie A (Jordan Stratton) and Betabcool N (Eric Goodell) rounded out the payees. Alas, there would be no 'Sissy'-'Sassy' exacta.

For fourth choice HP Sissy, a 4-year-old daughter of Up the Credit owned by Claude Hamel and trained by Rene Allard, it was her ninth win in 21 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $76.50, the triple returned $208 and the superfecta paid $962

Frank Drucker

