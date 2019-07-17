The NSW $1Million Pace

The $1Million Pace at Tabcorp Park Menangle next May is the culmination of the innovative Harness Racing New South Wales race series which is inclusive of all regions in the State and very much NSW orientated as announced today.

The HRNSW Board finalised the conditions of the lucrative event that consists of preliminary heats at Broken Hill plus heats at various tracks in each region, leading into quarter finals, again in the regions, before the ultimate $1Million Pace final.

Carrying prizemoney nearer to $1.5 million with the inclusion of heat and quarter final stakes, the series will be for Australian-bred, NSW-trained pacers that are four or older with National Rating points of up to 70.

This series is designed to allow all NSW trainers and their owners with the right horse a chance to share in what will be all 'new money' according to HRNSW Chief Executive John Dumesny.

"As the funding is created in NSW the Board decision was to give our trainers the exclusive opportunity to compete for the massive prizemoney to be offered," Dumesny said.

"All 25 races of the series are additional to the established calendar as is the funding.

"The series will be completed at 14 tracks which is basically half of NSW but these tracks are in each of the regions as well as Broken Hill.

"Furthermore, as NSW already has the $1million Miracle Mile for the upper echelon horses this new series is directed at the mainstay group of the racing population.

"NSW now has two $1million events but never before has this level of prizemoney been offered for these type of horses."

Sponsored from negotiated arrangements between the racing industry and Tabcorp with the introduction of a new bet type Odds and Evens, the $1Million Pace will begin with preliminary $5,000 heats at Broken Hill on May 3, for horses trained in that region.

Further $10,000 heats will be held at various tracks across the state that then lead to $15,000 quarter finals and $10,000 heat consolations at the major tracks in each region.

The $1Million Pace final will be held at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Sunday May 31, along with two consolations worth $50,000 and $20,000 respectively.

All races within the series will be held over the middle distance of each respective venue.

See the list of meetings and dates below:

$5,000 Preliminary Heats

Broken Hill - May 3

$10,000 Heats

Hunter and North West - Maitland May 4, Tamworth May 14, Newcastle May 15

Western Districts - Parkes May 6, Dubbo May 10, Bathurst May 13

Riverina and South West - Leeton May 8, Young May 12, Wagga May 15

Metropolitan - Bankstown May 8, Goulburn May 11, Penrith May 14

$15,000 Quarter Finals and $10,000 hEAT CONSOLATIONS

Bathurst - May 20

Newcastle - May 23

Menangle - May 23

Wagga - May 24

$1million Pace final plus $50,000 Consolation A and $25,000 Consolation B

Menangle - May 31

*All dates are to be confirmed as minor changes may be necessary to the established calendar.

For full race conditions of the NSW $1Million Pace please click here.

