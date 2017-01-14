All one way for Truffle

"Forward" - that is how Singleton-based harness racing filly Takara Truffle will be driven in one of her biggest tests to date at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday night.

The three-year-old has only been beaten once in her career as she heads into the Group Three $31,800 Garrards Horse and Hound J L Raith Memorial.

And trainer Aaron Goadsby does not want to leave any stone unturned as he plans to aim the daughter of American Ideal at even bigger races.

"It's a very strong field but we will be going forward," Goadsby said.

"This is the type of race she has been looking for and I'll be using it as a stepping stone to see if she is good enough to compete in the bigger races."

With the New South Wales Oaks on February 25 earmarked, Goadsby realises the enormity of Saturday night's task, particularly racing against unbeaten horses and Group One winners.

This includes the Mark Purdon-trained Partyon who is unbeaten in five starts and is the $2.40 second favourite with TAB Fixed Odds.

The $1.90 favourite is Don't Think Twice, last season's Bathurst Gold Tiara winner, who has drawn in barrier one.

"Mark Purdon's filly is one of the obvious dangers as she is unbeaten while the filly drawn the pole has good runs on the board as a two-year-old," Goadsby said.

"It's going to be hard especially because my filly has drawn wide but she has done everything right since she has come over from New Zealand and keeps improving with every run."

Takara Truffle will begin from barrier seven and is currently rated as a $10 third equal pick with Sparkling Tachyon.

The only time Takara Truffle has tasted defeat in seven starts was at this track was against the boys in the Group Three Chokin Stakes.

She was a fast-finishing fourth on that occasion, only beaten a metre-and-a-half in a mile rate of 1:53.

SOME big names are making their racetrack returns at Menangle on Saturday night.

This includes the Purdon-conditioned Our Waikiki Beach in race four.

The Australian bred and part-owned gelding has only been beaten once in 24 starts and is first up since winning the Breeders Crown in August.

Local hero Bling It On is also making an appearance in race five.

The $1.2million earner is having his first start back since racing in the Inter Dominion series in Perth late last year.

Bling It On is the $1.30 with TAB Fixed Odds for the event ahead of Clancys Fobwatch at $5.

