Big weekend for young couple chasing Group 1

Leading harness racing horsewoman KerryAnn Turner and partner Robert Morris will cover a lot of miles this weekend but their most important mile is on track this Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

As the countdown to the Chariots Of Fire ramps up, Turner and Morris' gun pacer Charlaval will take on some of Australasia's best four-year-olds to earn a spot in the Group One on February 11.

Going head-to-head with the likes of last season's Horse of the Year Our Waikiki Beach and this term's unbeaten star Salty Robyn in Saturday's Hondo Grattan Stakes, Charlaval is bringing his best form into the Group Two.

The gelding is unbeaten in four starts and that includes his personal best winning mile rate of 1:51.9 set at Menangle last weekend.

"Every time he has a break he comes back stronger and better and his preparation has been faultless," Morris said.

"He has become more confident with each run."

But will that be enough to wear down his classy rivals?

According to the TAB Fixed Odds market, Charlaval is currently ranked as a $21 chance and the only two horses in single figures are Our Waikiki Beach ($1.90) and Salty Robyn ($2.30).

"The faster they go and the harder they go the better it will be for Charlaval," Morris said.

"We believe he is a lot better sitting off the speed and drawn in barrier four, hopefully we can slot straight into the running line and keep our fingers crossed.

"It's a hard race . . . I can't split Our Waikiki Beach and Salty Robyn who has been a revelation this season.

"Our Waikiki Beach doesn't need any recommendations, he's a good horse . . . a lot of people said he was plain last week but I thought his run was the best of the night.

"I've driven a lot of horses at Menangle and horses just don't do what he did and the only thing that beat him was his barrier."

Our Waikiki Beach finished third and it was just his second defeat in 25 starts while Salty Robyn has won his eight starts this season and last start sat parked and clocked 1:49.2.

And it is for this reason that trainer Shane Tritton believes Salty Robyn should be the favourite for this feature.

"If you go on latest form, no reputations, then Salty Robyn has to be the one to beat," Tritton said.

"I hope Johnny (McCarthy) can get Waikiki away quickly enough to lead . . . I'd like Salty to sit outside him."

With trainer-driver Mark Purdon in Victoria driving Lazarus in the Group One Ballarat Cup on Saturday night, the leading New Zealand conditioner has engaged John McCarthy to drive Our Waikiki Beach.

Purdon also has Have Faith In Me engaged on the night.

It is also a busy time for Morris and Turner too who on Friday split their team between Bathurst and Newcastle, are racing at Menangle on Saturday and then are heading to Canberra on Sunday.

"It will be a busy couple of days but we have good owners and a lot of nice horses and we try to place them as best as we can," Morris said.

Morris is just two wins behind Chris Geary in the New South Wales Drivers Premiership having driven 51 winners this season and Turner is also in second place in the NSW Trainers Premiership with 55 winners.