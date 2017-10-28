Bling adds another jewel to his crown

Luke McCarthy and connections of Bling It On

Grand Circuit winner Bling It On was crowned New South Wales Horse of the Year at tonight's Arthur J. Gallagher Harness Racing NSW Awards Night at the Hilton Sydney.

Having received 100 per cent of the votes to be given this prestigious honour, Bling It On had a stellar 2016/17 season winning the A.G. Hunter Cup, the Group 2 Smoken Up Sprint, a Group 2 Inter Dominion Heat and a fast-finishing fourth in the Inter Dominion Final.

The positive news revealed when driver Luke McCarthy accepted the award was that Bling It On's rehabilitation progress has been successful following his potentially career-ending race-fall at Albion Park in June 2017.

After standing a season at stud following the incident, the seven-year-old is set for a racetrack return.

Harness Racing New South Wales would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of tonight's award winners and nominees.

Please see full list of awards below that were presented in front of the large crowd, hosted by the legendary John Tapp, at tonight's function.

HORSE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Arthur J. Gallagher NSW Horse of the Year: Bling It On

Club Menangle NSW Two-Year-Old of the Year: Castalong Shadow

Club Menangle NSW Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer of the Year: Castalong Shadow

Club Menangle NSW Two-Year-Old Filly Pacer of the Year: My Sweetchilliphilly

IntelliTek NSW Two-Year-Old Trotter of the Year: Viksun

Cockburn & Co NSW Three-Year-Old of the Year: Don't Think Twice

Cockburn & Co NSW Three-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer of the Year: Atomic Red

Cockburn & Co NSW Three-Year-Old Filly Pacer of the Year: Don't Think Twice

Albury HRC NSW 3YO Trotter of the Year: Pegasus Elegance

KS Black & Co NSW Aged Horse of the Year: Bling It On

KS Black & Co NSW Aged Entire/Gelding Pacer of the Year: Bling It On

KS Black & Co NSW Aged Mare Pacer of the Year: Cyclone Kate

Bulli HRC NSW Aged Trotter of the Year: On Thunder Road

TRAINER AND DRIVER AWARDS

TAB Kevin Newman Award For Driving Excellence: Darren Hancock

Daily Form Service Junior Driver Encouragement Award (Country): Brad Elder

Lexus of Parramatta Junior Driver Encouragement Award (Metro): Ellen Rixon

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Leading Hobbyist Driver: David Druitt

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Leading Hobbyist Trainer: Matt Schembri

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Leading Trotting Trainer and Driver: Blake Fitzpatrick

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Champion Junior Driver: Chris Geary

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Champion Driver: Amanda Turnbull

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Champion Trainer: Steve Turnbull

Lexus of Parramatta Club Menangle First Lady: Lauren Tritton

Lexus of Parramatta Club Menangle Metropolitan Driver: Todd McCarthy

Lexus of Parramatta Club Menangle Metropolitan Trainer: John McCarthy

BREEDING AWARDS

Bankstown HRC NSW Broodmare of the Year: Miss Brazillian

Wagga HRC NSW Sire of the Year: Million Dollar Cam

Stablecraft Outstanding Service to the Breeding Industry: the Carmody Family

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARDS

HRNSW Don Clough Award: Wayne Smith

HRNSW Industry Contribution Award: John Crittenden

HRNSW Club Volunteer Awards:

Helen Leonard (Bankstown HRC),

Geoff Cole (Western Districts and Parkes HRC),

Ian Warren (Bathurst HRC), Jon Watts (Inverell HRC),

Linda Taylor (Eugowra HRC),

Bill Taylor (Eugowra HRC),

Ronald Jones (Eugowra HRC) and

Maree Brown (Hawkesbury Trainers Association)

TABCORP CLUB AWARDS

Best Community Engagement Club: Maitland HRC

Best Fraternity Engagement Club: Bathurst HRC

Best New Innovation Club (Promotion/Marketing): Orange HRC

Best Club with a feature race to a maximum of $50,000: Leeton HRC

Best Club with a feature race to a maximum of $25,000: Orange HRC

Best Club with a feature to race to a maximum of $14,000: Temora HRC

Best Club with a feature to a maximum of $12,000: Cootamundra HRC

AMANDA RANDO