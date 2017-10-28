Bling adds another jewel to his crown

Grand Circuit winner Bling It On was crowned New South Wales Horse of the Year at tonight's Arthur J. Gallagher Harness Racing NSW Awards Night at the Hilton Sydney.
Having received 100 per cent of the votes to be given this prestigious honour, Bling It On had a stellar 2016/17 season winning the A.G. Hunter Cup, the Group 2 Smoken Up Sprint, a Group 2 Inter Dominion Heat and a fast-finishing fourth in the Inter Dominion Final.
The positive news revealed when driver Luke McCarthy accepted the award was that Bling It On's rehabilitation progress has been successful following his potentially career-ending race-fall at Albion Park in June 2017.
After standing a season at stud following the incident, the seven-year-old is set for a racetrack return.
HORSE OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Arthur J. Gallagher NSW Horse of the Year: Bling It On
Club Menangle NSW Two-Year-Old of the Year: Castalong Shadow
Club Menangle NSW Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer of the Year: Castalong Shadow
Club Menangle NSW Two-Year-Old Filly Pacer of the Year: My Sweetchilliphilly
IntelliTek NSW Two-Year-Old Trotter of the Year: Viksun
Cockburn & Co NSW Three-Year-Old of the Year: Don't Think Twice
Cockburn & Co NSW Three-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer of the Year: Atomic Red
Cockburn & Co NSW Three-Year-Old Filly Pacer of the Year: Don't Think Twice
Albury HRC NSW 3YO Trotter of the Year: Pegasus Elegance
KS Black & Co NSW Aged Horse of the Year: Bling It On
KS Black & Co NSW Aged Entire/Gelding Pacer of the Year: Bling It On
KS Black & Co NSW Aged Mare Pacer of the Year: Cyclone Kate
Bulli HRC NSW Aged Trotter of the Year: On Thunder Road
TRAINER AND DRIVER AWARDS
TAB Kevin Newman Award For Driving Excellence: Darren Hancock
Daily Form Service Junior Driver Encouragement Award (Country): Brad Elder
Lexus of Parramatta Junior Driver Encouragement Award (Metro): Ellen Rixon
Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Leading Hobbyist Driver: David Druitt
Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Leading Hobbyist Trainer: Matt Schembri
Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Leading Trotting Trainer and Driver: Blake Fitzpatrick
Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Champion Junior Driver: Chris Geary
Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Champion Driver: Amanda Turnbull
Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Champion Trainer: Steve Turnbull
Lexus of Parramatta Club Menangle First Lady: Lauren Tritton
Lexus of Parramatta Club Menangle Metropolitan Driver: Todd McCarthy
Lexus of Parramatta Club Menangle Metropolitan Trainer: John McCarthy
BREEDING AWARDS
Bankstown HRC NSW Broodmare of the Year: Miss Brazillian
Wagga HRC NSW Sire of the Year: Million Dollar Cam
Stablecraft Outstanding Service to the Breeding Industry: the Carmody Family
DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARDS
HRNSW Don Clough Award: Wayne Smith
HRNSW Industry Contribution Award: John Crittenden
HRNSW Club Volunteer Awards:
Helen Leonard (Bankstown HRC),
Geoff Cole (Western Districts and Parkes HRC),
Ian Warren (Bathurst HRC), Jon Watts (Inverell HRC),
Linda Taylor (Eugowra HRC),
Bill Taylor (Eugowra HRC),
Ronald Jones (Eugowra HRC) and
Maree Brown (Hawkesbury Trainers Association)
TABCORP CLUB AWARDS
Best Community Engagement Club: Maitland HRC
Best Fraternity Engagement Club: Bathurst HRC
Best New Innovation Club (Promotion/Marketing): Orange HRC
Best Club with a feature race to a maximum of $50,000: Leeton HRC
Best Club with a feature race to a maximum of $25,000: Orange HRC
Best Club with a feature to race to a maximum of $14,000: Temora HRC
Best Club with a feature to a maximum of $12,000: Cootamundra HRC
