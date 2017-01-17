Chariots Of Fire taking shape

Our Waikiki Beach is the TAB Fixed Odds favourite to win the Cordina Chicken Farms Hondo Grattan Stakes at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday night.

There are eight last start harness racing winners going head-to-head in Saturday night's Cordina Chicken Farms Hondo Grattan Stakes at Tabcorp Park Menangle and surprisingly that does not include Our Waikiki Beach.

Out of the 10 horses engaged, not including the emergencies who are actually both last start winners also, Our Waikiki Beach is one of two horses not to have graced the winners' circle last start.

However, the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen-trained gelding is the favourite with TAB Fixed Odds at $1.85 after drawing barrier one.

The second favourite is Salty Robyn at $2.40 with all other runners at double figure odds.

The winner of this $50,000 Group Two will automatically qualify for the Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire on February 11 and will join Soho Tribeca (Western Australia) and Chase The Dream (New Zealand) as qualified horses for that event.

The Chariots Of Fire conditions allow for the winners of the Golden Nugget (WA), the Four and Five-Year-Old Futurity (NZ), the Four-Year-Old Bonanza (Victoria) as well as the Hondo Grattan and Paleface Adios Stakes (Menangle) to automatically qualify for the Chariots Of Fire.

The remainder of the field for the Chariots Of Fire will be selected only from horses that competed in the Paleface Adios and Hondo Grattan Stakes on overall finishing positions.

Based on the presumption that all automatically qualified horses nominate for the Chariots Of Fire, the second and third-placed horses in the Hondo Grattan and Paleface Adios Stakes will gain entry into the $200,000 feature.

The winner of the 2017 Chariots Of Fire will be invited to contest the Ainsworth Miracle Mile on February 25, 2017.

AMANDA RANDO