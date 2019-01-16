Group 1 racing set for the Riverina

MINISTER for Racing Paul Toole in conjunction with Harness Racing New South Wales Chairman Rod Smith today announced that the new Riverina Paceway Wagga will host four Group 1 races in the coming season.

The announcement of four $100,000 races, to be conducted under Heats and Finals during a Carnival, will be a major boost to owners and breeders in NSW with the yearling sales in March.

"This latest announcement will give participants and potential owners confidence to purchase at the upcoming yearling sales knowing that there is higher prizemoney available for eligible four and five-year-old pacers," Mr Smith said.

"This adds to the opportunity for participants to race in $100,000 events for two and three-year-old horses at the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival.

"There will be separate divisions for four-year-old mares, five-year-old mares, four-year-old stallions and geldings and five-year-old stallions and geldings which are eligible for the NSW Breeders Challenge and/or horses sustained for the Bathurst Gold Crown.

"This initiative adds to the support given to the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival where there are now $100,000 Finals for both sexes in the two-year-old and three-year-old divisions."

Mr Toole said a new racing carnival run each April at the state-of-the-art facility in Wagga with four Group 1 races demonstrates the progressive planning of the Board and management of HRNSW.

"This wonderful new track combined with the launch of Group 1 racing will prove to be a real game-changer for harness racing in the Riverina," Mr Toole said.

"I congratulate Harness Racing NSW on developing this bold new state-wide vision which will ensure the sport keeps growing across the regions."

Mr Toole said not only will the new track and Group 1 racing will lift the profile of harness racing in the Riverina and give local breeders more opportunities to showcase their fine horses.

"It will also encourage more young people to take up the sport, progressing from mini trots which are very popular in the region," he said.

"A modern, comfortable public building will help boost public attendances while spacious race stalls will be welcomed by participants."

This latest announcement formed part of the sustainable future developed by the Board for the NSW harness racing industry according to Mr Smith.

"Along with my fellow Board Members it is extremely pleasing that we are able to announce yet another strategic initiative for the NSW harness racing industry," he said.

"The Board has a long held infrastructure strategy which is demonstrated by this magnificent facility here in Wagga. The Board has also developed sustainable growth in prizemoney across all levels which commenced with the grassroots increases announced last year.

"It will also benefit owner/breeders especially those who aim towards racing more mature horses.

"In regional NSW we will now provide Group 1 racing for two, three, four, five-year-old and older horses at tracks in Wagga, Bathurst and Newcastle which will complement the racing at Menangle Park.

"The racing industry is benefitting from the Liberal/National State Government through Tax Parity and the Point of Consumption Tax which we in harness racing greatly appreciate as it will assist in building a stronger code here in NSW.

"On behalf of the industry, I thank Minister Paul Toole for his continued support."

Riverina Paceway Wagga will officially open on Sunday March 10 whilst the inaugural Four-Year-Old and Five-Year-Old Championships will be held as a Carnival in April 2020.



