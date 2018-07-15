King of the Blues

GEORGES Plains mentor Bernie Hewitt stamped himself as the ‘King’ of the Alabar Breeders Challenge Blue Finals after winning three of the Group Two features at Menangle tonight.

Heading into the meeting, Hewitt already had five Breeders Challenge Blue Finals on his winning record.

“We counted five Blue Finals and now that makes it six,” Hewitt said after winning the two-year-old fillies edition with Write About Lexy, not knowing he was going to add to that record again.

The 56-year-old trainer-driver tasted his first ‘Blue’ success in 2014 with Read About Lexy – a full-sister to Write About Lexy.

Both horses are bred and owned by Lex Crosby.

“This is the sixth generation of this family that we have been breading with,” Crosby said.

“It was 63 years ago that my Dad started breeding from this family line.”

It was a similar scenario with the two-year-old boys Alabar Breeders Challenge Blue Final that was taken out by Lets Go To Brazil.

The Sloys Company have been breeding from this family for almost three decades and Lets Go To Brazil is the third generation of this breed.

Driven by Todd McCarthy tonight, Lets Go To Brazil set a new personal best time of 1:53.9 to win the Group Two.

In the three-year-old fillies feature the Hewitt-trained-and-driven Cobbity Chic also set a career best mile rate when clocking 1:56.5 to narrowly hold off Brazilian Rocker, a full-sister to Lets Go To Brazil.

To top the night off, Hewitt trained the quinella in the three-year-old boys final with Lifes A Jungle causing an upset at odds of $30 and Brads Luck finishing close behind in second.

Leading junior driver Chris Geary took the reins on Lifes A Jungle while Hewitt steered the runner up.

Lifes A Jungle set a new benchmark when clocking 1:54.6.

Thanks to these results, Hewitt has driven 68 winners this season equalling his best season to date in the sulky.

Meanwhile, he is on track having his best season on record as a trainer having trained 89 winners for the term and is just one win away from equalling his best result.

Bernie Hewitt’s Breeders Challenge Blue Final winners –

2014 Read About Lexy

2015 Pass The Magic

2016 Ima Black Beauty

2017 Our Little Digger

2017 Taylors Reason

2018 Lifes A Jungle

2018 Write About Lexy

2018 Cobbity Chic

AMANDA RANDO

MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

HARNESS RACING NEW SOUTH WALES