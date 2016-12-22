Last chance to hold onto memories of Harold Park

Have fond memories of harness racing Harold Park and would like to hang on to them?

Well, there is one last opportunity to obtain copies of general races as well as features such as Miracle Miles and Harold Park Inter Dominions and other memories from the Golden Era of harness racing under the 'Ribbon of Light'.

Shadow Productions has a number of archival film races at Harold Park from the early 1960's to the late 1970's along with races on video tapes from the 1980's to 2010 that will shortly be dispensed with.

These memorable and historic films can be transferred to DVD, at a cost.

Harness Racing New South Wales chief executive John Dumesny urges people to obtain copies of races that are of significance to them before time runs out.

"This is a unique opportunity but a final opportunity for people to perhaps get a copy of a race that holds fond memories for themselves or their families," Dumesny said.

"I strongly urge all harness racing participants to make the call at whatever cost."

For more information contact Shadow Productions on (02) 8353 2799 or to enquire about availability and a quote, supply the winning horses' name and race date by emailing rudi@shadowproductions.com.au

AMANDA RANDO