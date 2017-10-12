AWARDS NIGHT: Metropolitan Junior Drivers

Young reinsman Will Rixon is the only male harness racing driver nominated for this year’s Lexus Of Parramatta Metropolitan Junior Driver Encouragement Award.

Will only began driving in January this year and has already steered 35 winners.

His older sister Ellen Rixon has also been nominated for this same award which will be announced at the Arthur J. Gallagher Industry Awards Night at the Hilton Sydney on October 28.

Ellen began her driving career two years earlier than her brother and last season experienced her best results yet driving 44 winners and also taking out the New South Wales Rising Stars Series.

Meanwhile, 2017 Rising Stars runner up, Stephanie Lippiatt, has also been nominated for this award.

Stephanie is also fresh from having her best season in the sulky after driving 15 winners during the 2016/17 term.

And the same can be said for fellow nominee Brooke Wilkins who drive six winners last season and also trained two winners.

Riverstone reinswoman Katie McGill is also nominated for this award and she also drove six winners last term which was her best season to date.

The recipient of this Award will be given a travel scholarship to New Zealand where they will spend two weeks learning from leading trainers and drivers.

Nominees for the 2016/17 Lexus Of Parramatta Metropolitan Junior Driver Encouragement Award are:

Brooke Wilkins

Ellen Rixon

Katie McGill

Stephanie Lippiatt

Will Rixon

Harness Racing New South Wales would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the nominees and look forward to the Award announcement on Saturday October 28 at the Hilton Sydney Grand Ballroom.

For tickets to the event please contact Kate Dumesny at kdumesny@hrnsw.com.au or (02) 9722 6672.

Amanda Rando