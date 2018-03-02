Day At The Track

NSW Police Force Investigation

04:28 PM 02 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
New South Wales Police
New South Wales Police

A man has been charged with cheating at gambling offences as part of an ongoing investigation into the fixing of harness races in NSW.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Organised Crime Squad established Strike Force Antree to investigate reports of race fixing in the harness racing industry in NSW.

Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives arrested a 23-year-old man at Dubbo just after 9am today (Thursday 1 March 2018).

He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with two counts of engage in conduct that corrupts betting outcome and use corrupt information to bet on event.

Police will allege in court that the man administered two horses with banned performance-enhancing substances ahead of a harness race meet at Parkes on Sunday 6 August 2017.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday 24 April 2018.

Shortly after the arrest, strike force detectives, assisted by officers from Orana Mid Western Police District and Western Region Enforcement Squad, executed a search warrant at a home on Roper Street, Dubbo.

Detectives seized documentation, including sports betting account information; and performance-enhancing substances.

Investigations under Strike Force Antree are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Antree investigators to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Season high payout at Yonkers
02-Mar-2018 18:03 PM NZDT
Son of Art Major scores in 1:49
02-Mar-2018 17:03 PM NZDT
Running Aces stall applications due
02-Mar-2018 17:03 PM NZDT
Son of Muscle Mass prevails at Saratoga
02-Mar-2018 16:03 PM NZDT
SBOANJ extends new membership
02-Mar-2018 13:03 PM NZDT
Tribute to 'Joe' is paying big dividends
02-Mar-2018 09:03 AM NZDT
Glen Holt Memorial Pace heads program
02-Mar-2018 09:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News