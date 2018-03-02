NSW Police Force Investigation

A man has been charged with cheating at gambling offences as part of an ongoing investigation into the fixing of harness races in NSW.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Organised Crime Squad established Strike Force Antree to investigate reports of race fixing in the harness racing industry in NSW.

Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives arrested a 23-year-old man at Dubbo just after 9am today (Thursday 1 March 2018).

He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with two counts of engage in conduct that corrupts betting outcome and use corrupt information to bet on event.

Police will allege in court that the man administered two horses with banned performance-enhancing substances ahead of a harness race meet at Parkes on Sunday 6 August 2017.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday 24 April 2018.

Shortly after the arrest, strike force detectives, assisted by officers from Orana Mid Western Police District and Western Region Enforcement Squad, executed a search warrant at a home on Roper Street, Dubbo.

Detectives seized documentation, including sports betting account information; and performance-enhancing substances.

Investigations under Strike Force Antree are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Antree investigators to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.