Still hope for Angel's racing career

Is it a fracture, a bone chip or is it nothing at all? Harness racing connections of Arms Of An Angel will not know the full extent of her mystery knee injury until after Christmas.

Trainers Shane and Lauren Tritton will have a vet scan her knee again next Wednesday and hopefully give the pair some clarity on the issue.

In the meantime, however, connections will have to wait for a diagnosis on their mare which could potentially be career-ending.

"It's all a bit surreal at the moment but we haven't given up hope," Shane said.

"At this stage we don't know the full diagnosis of her injury but whatever the outcome we'll be giving her every chance to make a racetrack return if we can."

Just last Wednesday the Trittons made the grim discovery that there was a problem with the daughter of Elsu who is one of the fastest mares outside of North America.

"She has been bright, eating well and jogging well but just wasn't 100 per cent right when she fast-worked," Shane said.

"We had the vet look over her and they weren't happy with how her knee was when flexed.

"The scan came back unclear and we just have to wait for things to settle in her knee before we can scan it again.

"It could be fractures or even bone chips so it could be very serious or not serious at all.

"She definitely did it in her last start . . . she has been known to do a few things wrong but not to gallop during the run like the way she did and her overall run after that incident was disappointing."

Arms Of An Angel galloped for a short distance at the 1300m mark when leading in the Group Three Teeny Teeny Stakes at Tabcorp Park Menangle on December 10 and subsequently finished sixth.

"One thing I've learned with horses is to not panic early," Shane said.

"There is not a lot we can do at the moment but to keep her boxed up in the stable.

"We'll know more next week."

AMANDA RANDO