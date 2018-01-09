Tiger is “as good as gold”

New South Wales' top ranked pacer Tiger Tara is nearing a racetrack return but harness racing trainer Kevin Pizzuto is still unsure where he will start his quality pacer next.

The options are to stay local or head directly interstate for feature races in Victoria.

"I'm still undecided where I will start him first between Menangle or there is a $100,000 race in Victoria (Ballarat Cup)," said Pizzuto.

The main aim for Tiger Tara south of the border is the $500,000 A.G. Hunter Cup at Melton on February 3.

However, the ultimate goal Pizzuto has his in mind for his stallion is back on his home turf, the $750,000 Miracle Mile at Menangle on February 24.

Tiger Tara has not raced since finishing third-placed to Lazarus in the Inter Dominion Final at Gloucester Park on December 8, 2017.

"I gave him three weeks off and he's been back in work for a few weeks now," said Pizzuto.

"He's as good as gold."

It was a well-deserved break as prior to heading to Western Australia, Tiger Tara campaigned in New Zealand.

Within the last month of his latest preparation, Tiger Tara also won a heat of the Inter Dominion and finished second-placed in another two, he also finished third to Lazarus in the NZ Cup and second to Ultimate Machete in the NZ Free-For-All.

"Out of that whole trip he didn't finish worse than third, he did a massive job," said Pizzuto.

"I couldn't have been happier in the horse.

"He raced Lazarus, who is the best horse anyone has ever seen, and Tiger Tara beat him fair and square in a heat of the Inter Dominion.

"Tiger's run in the NZ Cup where he finished third to Lazarus was huge also."

Tiger Tara now has earnings of $1,246,931 as a result of 25 wins 18 seconds and 12 thirds from the 79 starts lifetime.

Prior to Tiger Tara's overseas and interstate campaign, the son of Bettor's Delight was also tried as a stallion.

"I put four of my mares in foal to him," claimed Pizzuto.

"I stood him too late in the season and I just wanted to trial him to make sure his semen was good . . . my four mares went into foal straight away which was a good sign.

"There was a lot of interest for him when I was over in NZ so I think he will be in demand over there next season."

Pizzuto has not raced any of his team since December 8 and will have his first starters of the year at Menangle on Tuesday.

This includes new stable acquisition, Group 2 winner Dashofluck.

AMANDA RANDO