Tragic passing brings industry together

06:44 PM 23 Dec 2016 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Alysha and Corey Johnston
Alysha and Corey Johnston

The tragic passing of West Australian horsewoman Alysha Johnston has had a widespread effect on the harness racing industry even on the Eastern Seaboard.

Johnston took her own life on Tuesday morning, aged 27, having driven at Pinjarra the night before.

Leaving behind her seven-year-old son Corey, the industry was shocked by her passing.

There has been a flow of support for the family since and Johnston's friend Jamie Durnberger-Smith, part-owner of Arms Of An Angel and Breeders Challenge Semi Final winner Decapria, has since set up a 'GoFundMe' page for Corey.

So far $5,430 has been raised.

"Alysha and I worked together at Gary Hall's stable for many years and became good friends," Durnberger-Smith said.

"I only spoke to her a couple pf days before her passing.

"I didn't feel like it was my place to do this but I had to do something to help her son so I have set up a GoFundMe page to ensure his future after consulting with the family.

"Corey will be able to access the trust fund when he turns 21.

"We've had great support already."

Durnberger-Smith will also be contributing his share of earnings from Arms Of An Angel's last two wins.

Sydney trainer-driver Kevin Pizzuto recently got to know Johnston when campaigning his pacer Freyberg in Perth for the Inter Dominion series.

Johnston was teaching Pizzuto's son how to ride and spent a lot of time with her when over in WA.

For more information or to make a donation head to www.gofundme.com/the-corey-johnston-appeal

 

AMANDA RANDO

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Truth and Liberty sweeps to feature win
23-Dec-2016 18:12 PM NZDT
The Meadows triples pick 4 guarantee to $15,000
23-Dec-2016 14:12 PM NZDT
Owners of the Year for 2016
23-Dec-2016 14:12 PM NZDT
Special Monday program at Cal Expo
23-Dec-2016 14:12 PM NZDT
"Team Teague" is voted Bergstein-Proximity Award
23-Dec-2016 05:12 AM NZDT
Top-level pacers, young drivers on Big M card
23-Dec-2016 05:12 AM NZDT
First ever driving title won by Drew Monti
23-Dec-2016 05:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News