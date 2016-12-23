Tragic passing brings industry together

The tragic passing of West Australian horsewoman Alysha Johnston has had a widespread effect on the harness racing industry even on the Eastern Seaboard.

Johnston took her own life on Tuesday morning, aged 27, having driven at Pinjarra the night before.

Leaving behind her seven-year-old son Corey, the industry was shocked by her passing.

There has been a flow of support for the family since and Johnston's friend Jamie Durnberger-Smith, part-owner of Arms Of An Angel and Breeders Challenge Semi Final winner Decapria, has since set up a 'GoFundMe' page for Corey.

So far $5,430 has been raised.

"Alysha and I worked together at Gary Hall's stable for many years and became good friends," Durnberger-Smith said.

"I only spoke to her a couple pf days before her passing.

"I didn't feel like it was my place to do this but I had to do something to help her son so I have set up a GoFundMe page to ensure his future after consulting with the family.

"Corey will be able to access the trust fund when he turns 21.

"We've had great support already."

Durnberger-Smith will also be contributing his share of earnings from Arms Of An Angel's last two wins.

Sydney trainer-driver Kevin Pizzuto recently got to know Johnston when campaigning his pacer Freyberg in Perth for the Inter Dominion series.

Johnston was teaching Pizzuto's son how to ride and spent a lot of time with her when over in WA.

For more information or to make a donation head to www.gofundme.com/the-corey-johnston-appeal

AMANDA RANDO