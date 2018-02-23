Day At The Track

Young driver tragically killed in car accident

05:37 PM 23 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Nic Dewar Nic Dewar returns a winner on Sophies Shark at Wagga last year.
Nic Dewar seen here with Champion USA driver Tim Tetrick
Nic Dewar returns a winner on Sophies Shark at Wagga last year.

The Riverina and South West harness racing community is mourning the tragic loss of Nic Dewar.

Dewar, 18, was killed in a car accident on Thursday night. He drove at Shepparton’s meeting earlier in the day, where he finished second on his only drive.

Dewar, from Young, is the son of Wendy and Steve Dewar and grandson of trainer Peter Schiller. 

Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumesny said Dewar would be dearly missed.

Facebook message;

It is with the greatest sadness that I advise of the tragic passing of young Nic Dewar in a car accident last night. The condolences of the entire harness racing fraternity are with Nic’s family and friends. 

Rest In Peace young man you will be missed by so many a life with so much future cut far too short. 

John Dumesny, Harness Racing New South Wales

“The condolences of the entire harness racing fraternity are with Nic’s family and friends,” Dumesny said.

“Rest in peace young man, you will be missed by so many. A life with so much future cut far too short.”

Dewar started driving in November 2015 and enjoyed his first winner in December of that year on Fake Art at Dubbo.

He drove 22 winners and 57 placegetters in his short career.

As a mark of respect, drivers in Saturday night’s Miracle Mile at Tabcorp Park Menangle will wear black armbands and Club Menangle will fly a flag at half-mast.

Persons seeking counselling can contact the HRNSW Development and Support Program (DASP) which is a confidential counselling and advice service provided by HRNSW.  

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Foiled Again's 100th win has to wait
23-Feb-2018 17:02 PM NZDT
Tempus Seelster cruises in Open
23-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Kadabra breeding donated
23-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
WHHC Qualifier rescheduled
23-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Austin Siegelman wins four at Monticello
23-Feb-2018 14:02 PM NZDT
Super Imposed N wins cavalry charge
23-Feb-2018 14:02 PM NZDT
Nancy Johansson is 'Delighted'
23-Feb-2018 07:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News