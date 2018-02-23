Young driver tragically killed in car accident

Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumesny said Dewar would be dearly missed.

Facebook message;

It is with the greatest sadness that I advise of the tragic passing of young Nic Dewar in a car accident last night. The condolences of the entire harness racing fraternity are with Nic’s family and friends.

Rest In Peace young man you will be missed by so many a life with so much future cut far too short.

John Dumesny, Harness Racing New South Wales