Young driver tragically killed in car accident

The Riverina and South West harness racing community is mourning the tragic loss of Nic Dewar.
Dewar, 18, was killed in a car accident on Thursday night. He drove at Shepparton’s meeting earlier in the day, where he finished second on his only drive.
Dewar, from Young, is the son of Wendy and Steve Dewar and grandson of trainer Peter Schiller.
Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumesny said Dewar would be dearly missed.
Facebook message;
It is with the greatest sadness that I advise of the tragic passing of young Nic Dewar in a car accident last night. The condolences of the entire harness racing fraternity are with Nic’s family and friends.
Rest In Peace young man you will be missed by so many a life with so much future cut far too short.
John Dumesny, Harness Racing New South Wales
“Rest in peace young man, you will be missed by so many. A life with so much future cut far too short.”
Dewar started driving in November 2015 and enjoyed his first winner in December of that year on Fake Art at Dubbo.
He drove 22 winners and 57 placegetters in his short career.
As a mark of respect, drivers in Saturday night’s Miracle Mile at Tabcorp Park Menangle will wear black armbands and Club Menangle will fly a flag at half-mast.
Persons seeking counselling can contact the HRNSW Development and Support Program (DASP) which is a confidential counselling and advice service provided by HRNSW.
The phone number is (02) 9929 8515 or click here.