Gap narrowed between Miracle Mile stablemates

Just eight months ago there was just one metre that separated stablemates Hectorjayjay and Lennytheshark but that gap has narrowed according to harness racing trainer David Aiken.

As the two quality pacers prepare to go head-to-head in this Saturday night's Miracle Mile at Tabcorp Park Menangle, it will be just the second time they have raced each other.

Their first clash saw Hectorjayjay come out on top in the 2016 Len Smith Mile and Lennytheshark finished a close second, 1.2m away to be precise.

"They have trialled against each other but at the races I've tried to keep them separated as much as I could," revealed Aiken.

"They were going to race each other in the Inter Dominion but then we had to withdraw Lenny from the Final with his hoof issues.

"There isn't much separating the pair of them now.

"They are two different types of horses . . . Lenny is tougher and Hector has the speed."

Both horses won preludes for the Miracle Mile at Menangle last Saturday night.

Lennytheshark was the faster one of the pair, leading throughout in the Group 1 Canadian Club Sprint recording the mile in a rate of 1:50.3.

"Lenny is back to his best," said Aiken.

"We were really happy with his latest run and is spot on heading into the Miracle Mile."

Lennytheshark is currently the equal third favourite at $6 with TAB Fixed Odds to win Saturday's Grand Circuit race after drawing barrier six.

His stablemate Hectorjayjay is the second favourite at $3.80 despite drawing barrier 10.

He too led throughout to win his Miracle Mile qualifier last week, the Group 1 Allied Express Sprint, in a rate of 1:51.5.

"We haven't sat down to discuss what our tactics will be in the Miracle Mile but Hector will be going forward," stated Aiken.

"He ran home his last quarter in 25.8 (seconds) last week and he will only benefit from the run considering it was only his third start back from the Inter Dominion."

Aiken's son Josh has secured the drive on Hectorjayjay having won seven races and two placings in his 10 drives on the gelding.

As the age of 23, Josh is the second youngest driver in this year's 50th edition of the Miracle Mile with Chris Geary on Salty Robyn the youngest at 19 years of age.

Meanwhile, Chris Alford will drive Lennytheshark.

Alford, a winner of 5893 races, has driven Lennytheshark in every start the pacer has had in Aiken's care.

AMANDA RANDO