Grand Circuit dream comes early for Geary

Driving against the likes of some of Australasia's most accomplished harness racing reinsmen in a Grand Circuit race is something Chris Geary did not expect to achieve so soon in his career.

Up against names such as Purdon, Lang, McCarthy and Alford, Geary will be going head-to-head with the best of them after landing a dream drive in Saturday's Group 1 Victoria Cup at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Geary was offered the drive on the Craig Cross-trained Mach Doro.

It will be the first time Geary drives that pacer in race conditions and also the first time driving in Victoria.

"They probably look at the formguide and say, who is this kid?" the 19-year-old said.

"I've always watched races like the Victoria Cup and thought one day I'd like to be a part of it but I didn't expect it to happen so soon.

"Hopefully these opportunities keep rolling around and I have to thank Craig and the connections for the opportunity and to be asked to be part of such a prestigious race.

"It would be awesome to win it but just being part of the race is very special to me.

"My horse has drawn well in barrier one and the plan is to punch out as hard as he can until one of the top horses comes around.

"Ever since this horse arrived in Sydney I've had a big opinion of him."

Geary has also picked up two drives in heats of the Victoria Derby on the night.

This includes on the Shane and Lauren Tritton-trained Blue Moon Rising and also the Cross-conditioned Zahven Banner.

"Blue Moon Rising is a nice horse," Geary said.

"Some were disappointed with his run in the Canberra Derby but he made a lot of ground and went better off the track.

"Zahven Banner is a really nice horse too that has come a long way in a short amount of time."

But before all of this Geary will take part in Junee's TAB.COM.AU Carnival of Cups meeting on Thursday.

He has been invited to contest the Club's annual City VS Country Drivers Challenge along with other Sydney-based drivers David Morris and Brendan Barnes.

Geary will also drive Major Steppe for his father John Geary in the Phoenix Accounting and Business Services Junee Pacers Cup (2170m).

Major Steppe has drawn inside the second row for the feature race and is currently an $8 chance with TAB Fixed Odds.

A winner two starts ago, Major Steppe is having his first start at the Junee track like the $3.50 favourite Mammals Flash that is also first up from a spell.

Geary's big weekend will continue into Goulburn's TAB.COM.AU Carnival Of Cups meeting on Sunday.

He has a drive in four of the eight races at that meeting including in the main feature, the Goulburn Soldiers Club Frank and Edna Day Goulburn Cup (2240m).

Originally booked with four drives in the Group 3, Geary has elected to stick with the grey pacer Clancys Fobwatch over the likes of the $3.50 TAB Fixed Odds favourite Yayas Hot Spot.

"I'm sticking with Clancys Fobwatch, he is racing in super form at the moment," Geary said.

"He is always thereabouts and if the race is run to suit then I'm sure he will be in the finish.

"He is driven the same every week and hopefully he gets the right run as he deserves to win a race like this."

Starting wide in barrier seven, Clancys Fobwatch is the $4 third favourite behind Yayas Hot Spot and Spare Me Days, the second elect at $3.60.

Geary is currently the leading driver in New South Wales.

AMANDA RANDO