Jett passes with flying colours

The Turnbull family is one of New South Wales' largest harness racing dynasties and it continues to grow but the place to learn is in the stables at harness racing meetings and that is exactly where Jett Turnbull was on Boxing Night.

Previously Jett would not have been admitted entry into the restricted area but he successfully completed the Harness Racing NSW Stable Awareness Course, the first to do so and without any difficulty.

Jett passed his induction with HRNSW senior steward Michael Zarb during Bathurst's TAB.COM.AU Carnival of Cups meeting and was later presented his Stable Access Pass by HRNSW Chairman Graham Kelly in front of the big crowd on-course.

The National Rules of harness racing prohibits children under the age of 14 years entry into the stable areas for race meetings and trials, however, HRNSW has taken steps to remedy the situation by introducing a Stable Awareness Course.

The program allows children between the ages of six and 14 to go into the stabling area during a race meeting whilst supervised by the responsible parent or guardian once they have satisfactorily undertaken the course.

"The issue of disenfranchising our participants was recognised by the Board and Management of HRNSW and we set about rectifying the situation but at all times were cognizant of all other relevant issues," HRNSW Chief Executive John Dumesny explained.

"Insurance concerns for one have now been remedied by the fact that the children must demonstrate a level of competence with horses, awareness of the surrounds of the stable areas and most importantly there must be an adult who is responsible and accountable for the children's activities whilst in the confines of the stables.

"Responsibility was a major issue and it now comes down in order to the parents, the Club officials and finally the Stewards to ensure there are no issues which would curtail this positive change for the children of our family orientated industry.

"The HRNSW Board also took action in repealing the national rule in this State but I stress it is not an open door policy, the children must first undertake the course and become accredited otherwise the responsible licensee will come under the notice of the Stewards and the rules," Dumesny concluded.

Parents of children aged between six and 14 years of age who wish to have their children undertake the Stable Awareness Course should contact the Integrity Division of HRNSW on 97226600 (Michael Prentice or Jacob Munday) to complete the required documentation and make the necessary arrangements.

AMANDA RANDO