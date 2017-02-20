$200,000 Ladyship Mile field

Frith storming across the field in the early stages of the 2016 Ladyship Mile at Menangle.

The barrier draw for the Group 1 Ladyship Mile has been conducted this morning at Harness Racing NSW.

Defending champion Frith has drawn barrier two while top New Zealand mares Our Dream About Me and A Piccadilly Princess have drawn barriers nine and 10 respectively.

See full field for the $200,000 feature that will take place at Tabcorp Park Menangle this Saturday night (February 25).

1--925 BETTORTHANSPECIAL, by Bettor's Delight - C13 M0 FT

2--3s3 FRITH, by Four Starzzz Shark - Luke McCarthy C29 M14 FT

3--211 ROCKER BAND NZ, by Rocknroll Hanover - Zac Butcher C10 M4 FT

4--8s2 AMERETTO, by Million Dollar Cam - Ashlee Grives C11 M2 FT

5--821 CYCLONE KATE NZ, by Mach Three - John McCarthy C10 M6 FT

6--134 MY LUCKY BELLE NZ, by Gotta Go Cullect - Chris Alford C6 M0 FT

7--524 DU VELLA NZ, by Courage Under Fire - Jim Douglass C8 M1 FT

8--674 MISTRESSOFILLUSION, by Jereme's Jet - Todd McCarthy C6 M1 FT

9--111 OUR DREAM ABOUT ME NZ, by Bettor's Delight - Mark Purdon C9 M4 FT

10--121 A PICCADILLY PRINCESS NZ, by Bettor's Delight - Mark Purdon C10 M4 FT

-----------------------------------------------------------------Second Row-----------------------------------------------------------------

11--183 SALLY FLETCHER, by American Ideal - Gavin Fitzpatrick C8 M2 FT

12-257 TACT HAYLEYS DELIGHT NZ, by Bettor's Delight - Pete McMullen C6 M2 FT Em 1

13--760 HELENS BONUS, by Grinfromeartoear - Blake Fitzpatrick C6 M1 FT Em 2