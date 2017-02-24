Miracle Mile horses - Vet Examinations

Harness Racing New South Wales Stewards advise that all horses engaged in the $750,000 AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY MIRACLE MILE (Group 1), including the emergency runners, underwent veterinary examinations this morning.

Stabled in the HRNSW Retention Facility, all horses were observed in their work by Regulatory Veterinarian, Dr Don Colantonio.

All horses were passed by the Veterinarian.

Other Integrity updates;

INTEGRITY UPDATE – HAVE FAITH IN ME

Harness Racing New South Wales Stewards advise that Have Faith In Me, which is engaged in Race 6 - The Bohemia Crystal Free For All (Group 1) at Tabcorp Menangle Park on Saturday night, was examined this morning at the Menangle Park Training Facility and passed by the HRNSW Regulatory Veterinarian, Dr Don Colantonio.

Stewards have ascertained that although veterinary examinations in New Zealand had identified that Have Faith In Me from an early age as having a kidney condition, thought to be similar in nature to kidney stones, extensive investigation in December last year has identified that the horse has congenital malformation of the kidneys.

Specialist veterinary opinion is that the condition is not considered to have effect on the horse’s performance.

During investigations Stewards became aware that in December last year Have Faith In Me was diagnosed with lameness in both hocks and knees and received veterinary treatment.

In early February, Trainer Mr Purdon confirmed that Have Faith In Me received further veterinary treatment which involved therapeutic injections.

INTEGRITY UPDATE – OUR DREAM ABOUT ME

Harness Racing New South Wales Stewards advise that Our Dream About Me, which is engaged in Race 4 – Macarthur Square Ladyship Mile (Group 1) at Tabcorp Menangle Park on Saturday night, was examined this morning at the Menangle Park Training Facility and passed by the HRNSW Regulatory Veterinarian, Dr Don Colantonio.

As a precaution Dr Colantonio will further examine the mare again tomorrow morning.

Investigations have revealed that following the mare’s official trial at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, a deep seated corn was identified following which protective shoeing was undertaken and the condition was treated by the Purdon stable.

Mr Purdon has stated that after his arrival in Sydney on Wednesday, Our Dream About Me had been reshod with bar plates and he considers the mare’s condition to have continued to improve.

