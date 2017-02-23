Day At The Track

Miracle Mile horses to undergo Vet checks

07:08 PM 23 Feb 2017 NZDT
Have Faith In Me defeating Lennietheshark to win the Miracle Mile.
Have Faith In Me defeating Lennietheshark to win last year's Miracle Mile.

Harness Racing New South Wales Stewards advise that all horses engaged in the 2017 AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY MIRACLE MILE (Group 1), including the emergency runners, will undergo a routine veterinary examination tomorrow morning.

Regulatory Veterinarian, Dr Don Colantonio vetted all horses and blood samples were taken when they entered the Retention Facility yesterday.

HRNSW Chairman of Stewards, Graham Loch, stressed that the examinations were quite routine and intended to avoid unnecessary speculation regarding the fitness of any of this year's Miracle Mile field.

MICHAEL PRENTICE | INTEGRITY OFFICER

(02) 9722 6600

GRAHAM LOCH | CHAIRMAN OF STEWARDS

(02) 9722 6600

 

 

