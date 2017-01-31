Morris nearing significant milestone

Snaring a couple of winners over the weekend has not only pushed reinsman Robert Morris up the driving ranks in the state but it has also moved him closer to achieving a special harness racing milestone.

The 25-year-old is just three wins shy of driving 1000 winners in his career and he believes he can reach the landmark by the end of this week.

"I should be able to get to 1000 winners this week, or at least I hope so," Morris said.

Since 1975, only 17 other drivers from New South Wales have driven more than 1000 winners in their respective careers.

And Morris has a strong chance of adding his name amongst this list with a strong book of drives at Tabcorp Park Menangle today.

"I have a couple of strong chances," he said.

"The Smiler in the claiming event should run a good race and I also think Overtaking Lane should run a nice race first up for KerryAnn (Turner).

"We brought back Overtaking Lane from Junee last week and she is a nice enough little horse that has been ultra-consistent."

Morris originally has six drives at today's meeting but lost his first drive of the day on Yankee Commando in the Canadian Club Trotters Mobile (1609m) after the horse was sold to interstate connections.

Subsequently, Morris' first drive will be on Overtaking Lane in the Ainsworth Technologies Pace (1609m) which is having her first start in Sydney having done all of her previous racing in the Riverina.

Morris will then drive My Guy Mac in the Allied Express Claiming Pace (1609m) and then jump in the sulky a race later to drive last-start winner The Lions Roar in the Garrards Horse and Hound Pace (1609m).

There will be no rest for Morris as a race later he will drive Heza Swinger in the Wards Accounting Group Pace (1609m) before ending the day on board The Smiler in the final race on the program, the Cordina Chickens Claiming Pace (2300m).

Just last Saturday night, Morris drove the second last winner on the program at Menangle when saluting with the trotter Visualise.

A day later Morris was back in the winners' circle at Goulburn's TAB.com.au Carnival of Cups meeting when saluting with the unhoppled pacer I Am Serengeti in the Guineas.

These victories have pushed Morris closer to the top of the New South Wales Drivers' Premiership where he is now just one win behind the leader Chris Geary.

Morris has driven 56 winners and 77 places in 326 drives this season in this state but nationally has driven 64 winners.

Last season Morris had his best result yet in the sulky driving 184 winners.

He began driving professionally in 2008 and his overall record currently stands at 997 wins and 1695 places in 6662 drives.

