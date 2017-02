$200,000 NSW Derby field

Atomic Red in a world record run last week in a heat of the Derby

The barrier draw for the Group 1 New South Wales Derby has been conducted this morning at Harness Racing NSW.

The Mark Purdon trio Vincent, Motu Meteor and Ultimate Machete have all drawn the front row while 2400m world record holder Atomic Red has drawn wide in barrier nine.

See full field for the $200,000 classic that will take place at Tabcorp Park Menangle this Saturday night (February 25).

RBD. 2400m. MS.

1--1r1 VINCENT, by Art Major - Mark Purdon 3C7 FT

2--312 OUR LITTLE GENERAL, by Mach Three - Chris Alford 3C1 FT

3--515 MAXENTIUS, by Mach Three - Blake Fitzpatrick 3C1 FT Em 1

4--214 HES MY MATE, by Passmaster Hanover - Mitchell Reese 3C2 FT

5--121 MOTU METEOR NZ, by Bettor's Delight - Mark Purdon 3C5 FT

6--213 OUR TRIPLE PLAY NZ, by Shadow Play - Brad Hewitt 3C1 FT

7--113 ULTIMATE MACHETE NZ, by Bettor's Delight - Mark Purdon 3C5 FT

8--432 ASTRIDE, by Somebeachsomewhere - Luke McCarthy 3C0 FT

9--s11 ATOMIC RED, by Rocknroll Hanover - Amanda Turnbull 3C2 FT

10--124 PRETTY HOT, by Courage Under Fire - Bernie Hewitt 3C1 FT

----------------------------------Second Row--------------------------

11-553 WARDAN EXPRESS, by Art Major - Amanda Turnbull 3C1 FT

12--522 CONVICTION, by For A Reason - Amanda Turnbull 3C0 FT

13--114 REDBANK BLAZE, by Rocknroll Hanover - KerryAnn Turner 3C4 FT

14--s15 ROLL WITH ME, by Roll With Joe - Blake Fitzpatrick 3C1 FT ODM Em 2

AMANDA RANDO