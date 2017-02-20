$200,000 NSW Oaks field

Dont Think Twice

The barrier draw for the Group 1 New South Wales Oaks has been conducted this morning at Harness Racing NSW.

Early fancies Partyon and Petacular have both drawn the second row.

See full field for the $200,000 classic that will take place at Tabcorp Park Menangle this Saturday night (February 25).

RBD. 2400m. MS.

1--512 TAKARA TRUFFLE NZ, by American Ideal - Mitchell Reese

2--245 SANNA CRUZA, by Art Major - Josh Aiken (C)

3--124 ROYAL STORY, by Always A Virgin - Bernie Hewitt

4--237 MISS AMI SLOY, by Art Major - Vincent Langdon Em 1

5--s22 MISS GRACELAND, by Rocknroll Hanover - Chris Alford

6--117 SHARTIN NZ, by Tintin In America - Luke McCarthy Em 2

7--475 WESTERN JEWELS, by Always A Virgin - Adam Sanderson

8--334 TAYLORS REASON, by For A Reason - Bernie Hewitt

9--s16 SHEZALLAPPLES, by Sportswriter - Jim Douglass

10--213 DONT THINK TWICE, by Armbro Operative - Jason Grimson (C)

-------------------------- Second Row----------------------

11--111 PARTYON NZ, by Bettor's Delight - Mark Purdon

12--353 ELIZA DUSHKU NZ, by Bettor's Delight - Amanda Turnbull

13--226 ANGEL IN WHITE NZ, by Santanna Blue Chip - Chris Geary (C)

14--211 PETACULAR, by Somebeachsomewhere - Michael Stanley