Day At The Track

$200,000 NSW Oaks field

02:11 PM 20 Feb 2017 NZDT
Dont Think Twice
Ashlea Brennan Photo

The barrier draw for the Group 1 New South Wales Oaks has been conducted this morning at Harness Racing NSW.

Early fancies Partyon and Petacular have both drawn the second row.

See full field for the $200,000 classic that will take place at Tabcorp Park Menangle this Saturday night (February 25).

RBD. 2400m. MS.

 

 

 

 

 

1--512                   TAKARA TRUFFLE NZ,  by American Ideal - Mitchell Reese

2--245                  SANNA CRUZA, by Art Major - Josh Aiken (C)

3--124                  ROYAL STORY, by Always A Virgin - Bernie Hewitt 

4--237                  MISS AMI SLOY, by Art Major - Vincent Langdon Em 1

5--s22                    MISS GRACELAND, by Rocknroll Hanover -  Chris Alford 

6--117                   SHARTIN NZ, by Tintin In America - Luke McCarthy  Em 2

7--475                  WESTERN JEWELS, by Always A Virgin - Adam Sanderson

8--334                  TAYLORS REASON, by For A Reason - Bernie Hewitt

9--s16                  SHEZALLAPPLES, by Sportswriter - Jim Douglass

10--213                DONT THINK TWICE, by Armbro Operative - Jason Grimson (C) 

--------------------------Second Row----------------------

11--111                 PARTYON NZ, by Bettor's Delight - Mark Purdon

12--353                 ELIZA DUSHKU NZ, by Bettor's Delight - Amanda Turnbull 

13--226                 ANGEL IN WHITE NZ, by Santanna Blue Chip - Chris Geary (C)

14--211                 PETACULAR, by Somebeachsomewhere - Michael Stanley 

Amanda Rando

