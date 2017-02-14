Pizzuto ready to pounce on Miracle Mile

Top performing New Zealand pacer Tiger Tara may give harness racing trainer Kevin Pizzuto something he has always wanted . . . a Miracle Mile starter.

Pizzuto has ranked amongst the top trainers in New South Wales for the past few seasons and now has the strongest chance he has ever had to have a starter in the state's pinnacle harness event thanks to his recent Kiwi import.

Tiger Tara has been mixing it with the best of them across the Tasman this season.

The entire is currently the top fifth performer in New Zealand this term behind the likes of champion pacer Lazarus, Our Dream About Me, Ultimate Machete and top trotter Monbet.

"I originally brought Tiger Tara for breeding purposes and help grow breeding in New South Wales," Pizzuto said.

"He's a nice horse and feeling well within himself.

"He has been racing well enough over in New Zealand for me to consider aiming him at the Miracle Mile."

Pizzuto has nominated the son of Bettor's Delight for the Miracle Mile qualifying sprints at Tabcorp Park Menangle this Saturday night.

The winners and second placegetters of the Canadian Club Sprint and the Allied Express Sprint will receive an automatic invitation to the 50th edition of the Miracle Mile on February 25.

The only horse to confirm a position in next Saturday week's ultimate speed test is Lazarus following his career best performance in the Chariots Of Fire last Saturday night.

Rating the mile in 1:49 at his first look at the Menangle track, Lazarus is one of the early fancies for the 2017 edition of the Miracle Mile.

Aside from the Chariots Of Fire winner and the first two placegetters in this Saturday night's Miracle Mile preludes, the balance of the Miracle Mile field will be invited at the discretion of the directors of the New South Wales Harness Racing Club (Tabcorp Park Menangle).

These invitations will not be decided until after Saturday night's two qualifying sprints.

All of the leading free-for-all pacing starters across Australasia this season have nominated for these Group 1 clashes.

From stablemates Smolda and defending Miracle Mile pacer Have Faith In Me to Lennytheshark and Hectorjayjay as well as the local hopes Bling It On and Yayas Hot Spot who recently grabbed the quinella in the A.G. Hunter Cup.

As for Tiger Tara, he is yet to race in Australia and will have his first start on Australian soil in the Canadian Club Sprint at Menangle this Saturday.

Drawn in barrier three, the $13 chance with TAB Fixed Odds finished second to Lazarus in the New Zealand Cup last November and also placed in the New Zealand Free-For-All behind Lazarus and Christen Me.

AMANDA RANDO