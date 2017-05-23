Rauchenberger on the rise

Codi Rauchenberger, family and friends celebrate her first win

There is a new young talent in town and her name is Codi Rauchenberger. The recently turned 18-year-old had her first harness racing drive at Canberra last night and won!

Bringing an even bigger smile to her already smiling face, Rauchenberger achieved the milestone with the Daniel Rowell-trained unhoppled pacer Boobalaga Road.

"It was amazing," Rauchenberger said on Sky Sports Radio this morning.

"I thought the horse had a really good chance and he did it really easy."

Rauchenberger took the four-year-old Sportswriter gelding straight to the front from barrier two.

The pair remained there and crossed the finish line with more than 13 metres to spare over their rivals.

For many of those watching the event, it looked as though Rauchenberger had driven in many races before.

And technically that is correct, amongst the Mini Trot ranks.

Rauchenberger participated with Mini Trotters for many years and even represented New South Wales internationally.

"I was selected to go to New Zealand and represent NSW in the Kidz Kartz series . . . I learned a lot over there," Rauchenberger said.

"I think the Mini Trots helped me change through to driving (racehorses).

"Kristin (Cunningham) and Daniel have also helped me a lot changing from Mini Trotters to the big horses . . . they gave me my first trial drive too.

Growing up in the Boorowa region, Rauchenberger now works as a stablehand for James Rattray in Exeter.

Rauchenberger grew a liking to the sport after her mother Maxine had an interest.

"Cathy and Peter Carson were also a big influence for me," Rauchenberger said.

"I was always over at their placing helping them until I found Mini Trotters and then I was racing all over the place."