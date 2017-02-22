Tallis and Lynn land first harness racing win

They are Queenslanders through and through but sporting stars Gorden Tallis and Chris Lynn were quite happy to get their first harness racing win on New South Wales' soil.

Tallis, a former Australian rugby league player, and Lynn, an Australian cricketer, are proud owners of the pacer Lynnsanity who won on debut at Bathurst last Sunday.

The close friends were ecstatic with their colt's performance, living up to his $1.60 favouritism.

"It was great to watch but as a punter I was a bit disappointed with his price," Lynn joked.

"A win is a win and is doesn't matter if it is at home or away.

"I'm up in Noosa for the Pink Stumps Day, a fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation, and I realised the race was coming up as I was driving so I pulled into the pub and watched 10 minutes of Sky Racing."

And Lynn did not make it too obvious in his surroundings that he was a winning owner.

"I was pretty quiet to be honest because I didn't want to let everyone know in the pub what was happening," he said.

Named after the hashtag associated with Lynn, Lynnsanity the two-year-old pacer, is trained by Shane and Lauren Tritton who purchased the son of Mr Feelgood at the Ready2Run Sale.

And at his first race appearance he rated the mile in 1:59.6.

"We're very happy," Lynn said.

"I also gave part of my share to my Mum and also Gorden Tallis who is a great friend of mine.

"It's nice to enjoy the experience with a couple of your closer mates . . . that's what it's all about.

"I can definitely see myself getting the harness racing bug.

"I'm always keen to learn about a new product and it will be nice to get to a harness racing meeting soon."

All it took was one email for Lynn and Tallis to become involved with the pacing version of Lynnsanity.

"Shane (Tritton) emailed my manager saying he was naming a horse after me and when a share was offered I jumped at the opportunity," Lynn said.

"I've owned a couple of greyhounds and always loved my horse racing and a punt.

"It's also pretty cool to be recognised from another industry and if my status can help harness racing while increase the exposure of cricket, everyone is a winner."

Lynnsanity is being aimed at the upcoming Bathurst Gold Crown series and is also eligible for the New South Wales Breeders Challenge.

