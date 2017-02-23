Day At The Track

This week on Trots TV

03:37 PM 23 Feb 2017 NZDT
Trots TV
Trots TV

It is that time of year - the 50th Miracle Mile is just two days away.

This week Trots TV caught up with a couple of the stables that have dual runners in the Grand Circuit gem including trainers David Aiken and Lauren Tritton.

There is also usual CEO's Blog and The Week That Was. See links below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Aiken interview: http://www.harnessmediacentre.com.au/trotstv/tvvideos/28855

Lauren Tritton interview: http://www.harnessmediacentre.com.au/trotstv/tvvideos/28854

CEO's Blog: http://www.harnessmediacentre.com.au/trotstv/tvvideos/28857

The Week That Was: http://www.harnessmediacentre.com.au/trotstv/tvvideos/28856

AMANDA RANDO

