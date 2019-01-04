Hunter Cup nominations

Nominations for the $500,000 Group 1 Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup (2760m, mobile start) at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night February 2 closed today at noon and are listed below.
Trainers can still enter horses for the Grand Circuit classic as per the race conditions, which state:
Late nominations for this race close at Noon on Friday, January 25. A late nomination fee of $5,000 will be applicable.
Acceptance time for this race will be at 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 29.
All Acceptors, regardless of nomination time, will be considered equally in field selection.
Horse Trainer
Bettermatch Tim Butt
Buster Brady NZ Kima Frenning
Cant Refuse NZ Matthew Craven
Conviction Steve Turnbull
Cruz Bromac NZ Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen
Flaming Flutter NZ Geoff Webster
Galactic Star NZ Greg & Skye Bond
Gottashopearly Richard Williams
Ideal World NZ Aaron Bain
Im Pats Delight NZ Cran Dalgety
Jilliby Bandit Margaret Lee
Jilliby Chevy Margaret Lee
Joes Star Of Mia Steve Turnbull
Let It Ride NZ Tim Butt
Love Ina Chevy NZ Lance Justice
Motu Gatecrasher NZ Geoff Webster
My Field Marshal NZ Tim Butt
Our Max Phactor NZ Greg & Skye Bond
Our Triple Play NZ Brad Hewitt
Our Uncle Sam Chris Frisby
Raukapuka Ruler NZ Tim Butt
Rishi NZ Lance Justice
San Carlo Stephen O'Donoghue
Spankem NZ Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen
Star Galleria NZ Steven Reid
The Bucket List NZ Michael Brennan
Thefixer NZ Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen
Tiger Tara NZ Kevin Pizzuto
Utmost Delight NZ Steven Reid
Vampiro NZ Greg & Skye Bond
Wrappers Delight David Aiken
Cody Winnell