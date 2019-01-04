Hunter Cup nominations

Nominations for the $500,000 Group 1 Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup (2760m, mobile start) at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night February 2 closed today at noon and are listed below.

Trainers can still enter horses for the Grand Circuit classic as per the race conditions, which state:

 Late nominations for this race close at Noon on Friday, January 25. A late nomination fee of $5,000 will be applicable.

 Acceptance time for this race will be at 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 29.

 All Acceptors, regardless of nomination time, will be considered equally in field selection.

Horse Trainer

Bettermatch Tim Butt

Buster Brady NZ Kima Frenning

Cant Refuse NZ Matthew Craven

Conviction Steve Turnbull

Cruz Bromac NZ Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen

Flaming Flutter NZ Geoff Webster

Galactic Star NZ Greg & Skye Bond

Gottashopearly Richard Williams

Ideal World NZ Aaron Bain

Im Pats Delight NZ Cran Dalgety

Jilliby Bandit Margaret Lee

Jilliby Chevy Margaret Lee

Joes Star Of Mia Steve Turnbull

Let It Ride NZ Tim Butt

Love Ina Chevy NZ Lance Justice

Motu Gatecrasher NZ Geoff Webster

My Field Marshal NZ Tim Butt

Our Max Phactor NZ Greg & Skye Bond

Our Triple Play NZ Brad Hewitt

Our Uncle Sam Chris Frisby

Raukapuka Ruler NZ Tim Butt

Rishi NZ Lance Justice

San Carlo Stephen O'Donoghue

Spankem NZ Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen

Star Galleria NZ Steven Reid

The Bucket List NZ Michael Brennan

Thefixer NZ Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen

Tiger Tara NZ Kevin Pizzuto

Utmost Delight NZ Steven Reid

Vampiro NZ Greg & Skye Bond

Wrappers Delight David Aiken