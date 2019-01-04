Day At The Track

Hunter Cup nominations

08:33 PM 04 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Barrier Draw Hunter Cup.jpg
Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup

Nominations for the $500,000 Group 1 Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup (2760m, mobile start) at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night February 2 closed today at noon and are listed below.

Trainers can still enter horses for the Grand Circuit classic as per the race conditions, which state:

 Late nominations for this race close at Noon on Friday, January 25. A late nomination fee of $5,000 will be applicable.

 Acceptance time for this race will be at 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 29.

 All Acceptors, regardless of nomination time, will be considered equally in field selection.

Horse                               Trainer

Bettermatch                     Tim Butt
Buster Brady NZ              Kima Frenning
Cant Refuse NZ               Matthew Craven
Conviction                        Steve Turnbull
Cruz Bromac NZ              Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen
Flaming Flutter NZ           Geoff Webster
Galactic Star NZ              Greg & Skye Bond
Gottashopearly                Richard Williams
Ideal World NZ                 Aaron Bain
Im Pats Delight NZ          Cran Dalgety
Jilliby Bandit                     Margaret Lee
Jilliby Chevy                     Margaret Lee
Joes Star Of Mia              Steve Turnbull
Let It Ride NZ                  Tim Butt
Love Ina Chevy NZ          Lance Justice
Motu Gatecrasher NZ      Geoff Webster
My Field Marshal NZ       Tim Butt
Our Max Phactor NZ        Greg & Skye Bond
Our Triple Play NZ           Brad Hewitt
Our Uncle Sam                Chris Frisby
Raukapuka Ruler NZ       Tim Butt
Rishi NZ                           Lance Justice
San Carlo                         Stephen O'Donoghue
Spankem NZ                    Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen
Star Galleria NZ               Steven Reid
The Bucket List NZ          Michael Brennan
Thefixer NZ                      Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen
Tiger Tara NZ                   Kevin Pizzuto
Utmost Delight NZ           Steven Reid
Vampiro NZ                      Greg & Skye Bond
Wrappers Delight            David Aiken

 

Cody Winnell

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Standardbreds in need of a new career
04-Jan-2019 17:01 PM NZDT
Grant to receive Humanitarian Award
04-Jan-2019 09:01 AM NZDT
Plano has Magnifique in razor-sharp form
04-Jan-2019 08:01 AM NZDT
June Jeanett Hudson passes at 82
04-Jan-2019 07:01 AM NZDT
BigM to carry momentum into New Year
04-Jan-2019 07:01 AM NZDT
Meadowlands survival challenge starts Friday
04-Jan-2019 07:01 AM NZDT
Dunn draws well in drivers championship
03-Jan-2019 19:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News