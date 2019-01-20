Day At The Track

Four Group 1 draws live streamed

04:40 PM 21 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Four Group 1 draws live streamed
Four Group 1 draws live streamed

The barrier draws for this Saturday night’s four Group 1 feature races at Tabcorp Park Melton will be live streamed at Harness Racing Victoria’s Facebook page tomorrow from 10am.

Join GoodForm’s Jason Bonnington as the draws are conducted for the $250,000 Woodlands Great Southern Star, $200,000 Downbytheseaside Victoria Derby Final, $100,000 Ladyship Cup and $100,000 4YO Bonanza.

The program for Night 2 of the TAB Summer of Glory is shaping as a classic as in addition to the four Group 1 races the support card includes the Group 2 Casey Classic ($50,000), Group 2 Aldebaran Park Vicbred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint Championship Final ($30,000) and Group 3Vulcan Trotters Free for All ($24,000).

General admission to Tabcorp Park Melton is free for the TAB Summer of Glory.

Exclusive dining packages for Woodlands Great Southern Star night can be booked here.

Trots Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Geez Joe noses K Ryan Bluechip in feature
20-Jan-2019 17:01 PM NZDT
Pennsylvania Fair Banquet honors stars
20-Jan-2019 16:01 PM NZDT
Summary - annual meeting of District 7
20-Jan-2019 15:01 PM NZDT
Harrah’s Philadelphia sports betting ready
20-Jan-2019 13:01 PM NZDT
Trolley reigns on night fit for a king
19-Jan-2019 20:01 PM NZDT
54 wins, now one win from $1 million
19-Jan-2019 19:01 PM NZDT
Ella Michelle A takes feature at Yonkers
19-Jan-2019 15:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News