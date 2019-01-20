Four Group 1 draws live streamed

The barrier draws for this Saturday night’s four Group 1 feature races at Tabcorp Park Melton will be live streamed at Harness Racing Victoria’s Facebook page tomorrow from 10am.

Join GoodForm’s Jason Bonnington as the draws are conducted for the $250,000 Woodlands Great Southern Star, $200,000 Downbytheseaside Victoria Derby Final, $100,000 Ladyship Cup and $100,000 4YO Bonanza.

The program for Night 2 of the TAB Summer of Glory is shaping as a classic as in addition to the four Group 1 races the support card includes the Group 2 Casey Classic ($50,000), Group 2 Aldebaran Park Vicbred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint Championship Final ($30,000) and Group 3Vulcan Trotters Free for All ($24,000).

General admission to Tabcorp Park Melton is free for the TAB Summer of Glory.

Exclusive dining packages for Woodlands Great Southern Star night can be booked here.

Trots Media