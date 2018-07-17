Day At The Track

HRV RAD Board Hearing – John F Ryan

07:25 AM 17 Jul 2018 NZST
Harness Racing Victoria
Harness Racing Victoria

On 12 July 2018, the Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board considered charges issued by HRV Stewards under Australian Harness Racing Rules (AHRR) 190(1) and 190B(1) against licensed trainer John F Ryan. AHRR 190(1) reads as follows: A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances.

The charge under AHRR 190(1) related to a urine sample collected from the horse ‘Diamond Grace’ after it finished first in Race 2, the ‘Egmont Park Stud Pace’, at the Cobram harness racing meeting on 5 February 2018.

Racing Analytical Services Limited (RASL) reported that analysis of that urine sample revealed the sample to contain arsenic in excess of the allowable threshold. Mr Ryan was also charged with a breach of AHRR 190B(1) being that he failed to keep and maintain a log book in accordance with the rules.

Mr Ryan pleaded guilty to both charges before submissions on penalty were heard from HRV Stewards and Mr Ryan.

In deciding an appropriate penalty, the HRV RAD Board considered Mr Ryan’s guilty plea and cooperation throughout the investigation; Mr Ryan’s excellent record in regard to prohibited substance matters over 37 years in the industry; both general and specific deterrence; the circumstances of the matter; the significance of prohibited substance matters; and the onus being on participants to be aware of industry issues.

Mr Ryan was subsequently fined $3000, of which $1500 was suspended for a period of 12 months.

In relation to the log book charge, Mr Ryan was fined the sum of $250.

