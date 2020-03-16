Day At The Track

HRV announces further crowd restrictions

04:34 PM 16 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Victoria action,Harness racing
HRV Trots Media

To help protect the health and wellbeing of industry participants, staff and fans during the developing COVID-19 pandemic Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) will immediately restrict attendance at race meetings to licenced participants with a horse engaged and essential staff only.

Today’s announcement from HRV follows the Prime Minister yesterday declaring all arrivals to Australia must self-isolate for 14 days, while cruise ships will be banned from docking at any Australian port for 30 days due to COVID-19.

The Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer has also declared a ban on public gatherings of 500 or more people from today.

“We acknowledge this is a significant decision, but first and foremost we must protect the health and wellbeing of our people,” HRV CEO Dayle Brown said.

“Our position is to continue to listen to the advice from the medical experts and act accordingly to mitigate risk to health.

“Yes, some owners will be disappointed they cannot attend the races for the next little while, but I’d ask everyone to please remember that this is a developing and unprecedented situation and we’re in this together.”

HRV has been in regular communication with the State Government, the Victorian Trainers and Drivers Association and Trots Clubs Victoria in framing its COVID-19 response.

From today HRV has also moved to limit the number of staff working at tracks and in the HRV Office to “essential staff only” with industry operations to continue via staff working remotely.  

“We have a business continuity plan in place with staff set up to operate remotely. This will ensure harness racing in Victoria continues to operate, but I would ask those contacting HRV to please be patient because there will be some adjustment required,” Mr Brown said.

The CEO Consultation Tour sessions at Ballarat and Ararat have been postponed until further notice.

Participants with racing specific enquiries should email racing@hrv.org.au

All other enquiries should be directed to info@hrv.org.au

HRV Trots Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Harrahs Hoosier Park, Indiana Grand closing
16-Mar-2020 12:03 PM NZDT
Increases for SBOANJ 2020 races
16-Mar-2020 09:03 AM NZDT
Certify continues winning ways
16-Mar-2020 08:03 AM NZDT
Maryland Gov. orders all tracks to close
16-Mar-2020 07:03 AM NZDT
Franco Tristan N handles class hike
16-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
Florida Hall of Fame banquet postponed
16-Mar-2020 04:03 AM NZDT
I Luv The Nitelife dies foaling
15-Mar-2020 13:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News