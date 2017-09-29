Day At The Track

Hugh Hefner (N) is alive and well and...

03:19 PM 29 Sep 2017 NZDT
Hugh Hefner N post parade, Harness Racing
Hugh Hefner N post parade
Gabriela Trmal Photo

YONKERS, NY, Thursday, September 28, 2017 - Turns out the reports of Hugh Hefner's death were greatly exaggerated. Hugh Hefner N obviously didn't read the obituaries. How else could we possibly explain a Yonkers Raceway's harness racing appearance in Thursday night's (Sept. 28th) seventh race?

Granted, it was a sort of ghoulish hunch play, but Hugh Hefner N did deliver in the $15,000 event for 20-grand claimers. Opening as an odds-on favorite, he continued as the people's preference, though drifting to 13-10.

Away third from post position No. 3, the Playboy Pacer engaged the leader in the final turn, taking over before holding a closer at bay by a neck in 1:55. A night after his namesake's passing, 'Hef' returned $4.60 for his third win in 20 seasonal starts.

The 9-year-old Down Under Falcon Seelster gelding (somehow, that doesn't seem right) was driven by Jason Bartlett and trained by Doug Dilloian Jr. for owner Keith Motusesky.

Frank Drucker

