Hurrikane Kingcole filly banks $140,815

FREEHOLD, NJ — November 2, 2017 — Freehold Raceway hosted the $10,000 New Jersey Futurity for harness racing 2-year-old open pacers on Saturday (Oct. 28). For the first time in history this particular New Jersey Futurity was referred to as the battle of the brothers. Hurrikane Empress trained and driven by John McDermott faced off against his brothers Kevin McDermott’s trained and driven, Melanie’s Fran.



Melanie’s Fran and Kevin Mcdermott left as the gate folded to take the lead over Hurrikane Empress and John McDermott. The Hurrikane Kingcole filly stalked the Hypnotic Blue Chip Colt in the two hole until the stretch where she tested the leader. The brothers were battling it out down the lane when Hurrikane Empress surged at the wire to nose out her competition in 1:58.2.



This makes win number 6 out of 13 starts for the partnership of Jonathan Klee Racing, Kuhn Racing LLC and Pegasus Investment Group. Bred by Johnathan Klee Racing, Kuhn Racing LLC and Hurrikane Racing LLC the New Jersey filly has banked $140,815 in her career thus far.

Freehold Revises Live Racing Schedule

Freehold Raceway will be dropping four Thursdays of live racing due to limited horse supply. The dates being dropped are November 9, 16, 30 and December 7. Freehold will be adding back two days of racing on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16. According to Freehold General Manager Howard Bruno, “There simply aren’t enough horses to support a three day a week schedule this time of year. We will pick up with Thursday racing again in late December once some of the regional tracks have closed for the winter.”

Freehold will race Friday and Saturday through Saturday, December 16. After a brief break, the winter/spring meet will begin Thursday, December 28. Racing dates for 2018 will be released in mid-November. Post time will remain 12:30pm.