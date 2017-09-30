Hurrikane Kingcole sires $55,300 Stakes winner

FREEHOLD, NJ — September 29, 2017 — Freehold Raceway hosted the $55,300 Renaissance Final for two-year-old filly pacers, in a early race before the harness racing card. The third race was the NJSDF Final where three-year-old filly trotters competed fro a $50,000 purse.



Hurrikane Empress was parked to the quarter in 28.0 before taking the lead from Some Renditions. The John McDermott Jr. trainee, kept the lead throughout the rest of the mile, until her and driver Dan Dube stopped the timer in 1:58.3. The Hurrikane Kingcole daughter, notched win number 5 of 10 starts and bumping her lifetime earnings to $131,815 for owners Jonathan Klee Racing, Kuhn Racing LLC and Pegasis Investment Group. Cruzinforavictory recovered from an early break behind the gate to finish second, while Some Renditions came in third.



In the third race, of the card Southwind Avanti continued her winning ways at Freehold Raceway in the $50,000 New Jersey Standardbred Development Fund Final for three-year-old filly trotters. This victory bettered the Muscle Hill filly's record to three wins in four starts on New Jersey's half mile track. Jason Bartlett and Southwind Avanti left from post position No. 4 to wire the field in 1:58.1. Owned by SRF Stable and bred by Southwind Farms of Pennington, NJ, her lifetime earnings are now $121,495. Easy Passer finished second while Romancing Rachel came in third.



Freehold resumes live racing action on Saturday September 30, 2017 with a post time of 12:30pm

Courtney Stafford