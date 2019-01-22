Hadley reigns supreme in Launceston

Bridport trainer-driver Rohan Hadley stole the show at Friday night’s Launceston Pacing Club meeting at the TAB Racing Centre.

Hadley, one of Tasmania’s premier drivers, saluted the judge on three occasions, twice with well-supported runners from his own stable in Believe In Forever ($2.50 fav) and Secluded Beach ($2.80) and once with the Shelley Barnes prepared Volkova Leis ($21.10).

Believe In Forever, a four-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven -Close Embrace gelding, has won five of its seven starts since arriving in the state in May of last year including the last three on the trot.

“He got the job done tonight, we got a nice cart into the race out three-wide on the back of Miracle Marcus until the 400-metre mark when we had to go five-wide and he finished off well,” said Rohan.

“There is a $12,000 C3-4 at Devonport on Cup night that should suit, so we will see how he pulls up after tonight but that would be the preferred option at this stage.”

Secluded Beach (pictured) has also had seven outings in the state, winning four and finishing runner-up three times.

“Secluded Beach has put in some smart runs since arriving in Tasmania and run quick times, he’s had a couple of good tussles with Buster William and come out on top and he wore him down again in the straight tonight after a two-horse war all the way,” said Rohan.

“There is a C6-9 race in Hobart in two weeks time and I’d like to race him through to Free-For-All company or we might give him one more run and then give him a break with the idea of setting him for a campaign to achieve that task.”

Believe In Forever and Secluded Beach are both owned by David Maffey, Peter Hayes and Murray James in Western Australia.

Hadley’s third winner for the night came courtesy of the Shelley Barnes-trained Volkova Leis($21.10) in the third heat of the Harry Holgate Memorial, the five-year-old mare was taken forward from ninth at the bell to commence the three-wide train.

The favourite Mahksman hit the front on the home bend but Volkova Leis swallowed him up quickly before bravely staving off challenges from Im Full Tilt and Levi Jimmy.

“She hasn’t had a lot of luck with the draws over short trips of late and Shelley has her going well now, she can win again on that run,” said the Bridport horseman.