Hagemeyer's have high hopes for Nob Hill High

From excavating and building ponds to running a feed mill, raising chickens, selling eggs and now breeding and raising top Standardbred harness racing trotters and pacers, the Hagemeyer Family is going strong in Ohio.

Their farm, located in Clarksville, OH, now boasts three top harness racing stallions and their breeding operation is second to none in Ohio. Currently the Hagemeyer Farm stands world champion and million-dollar winner, Break The Bank K, the highest money winning pacer in Ohio, Western Terror, and the super-well bred and million dollar winner, Nob Hill High.

“We are a full-service Equine Boarding, Breeding and Foal Care Facility,” said farm manager Scott Hagemeyer. “We are a four generation, family owned and operated, Standardbred horse farm located in Southwest Ohio.

“Our farm offers a 1/2-mile training track as an added amenity. Although,” Hagemeyer adds. “Standardbreds are our specialty; we board a variety of breeds. We take great pride in offering personalized attention to every horse. We care for every horse, as if they were our own. We offer impeccable service at a fair value to our client. That is our number one goal.”

The current pride and joy on the farm is the pacing stallion Nob Hill High. The Hagemeyer’s have five yearlings in the upcoming Blooded Horse Sale (November 19th), all sired by Nob Hill High.

Their pedigrees can be viewed on the farm website, www.hagemeyerfarms.com.

“From just two seasons of limited foals,” Scott Hagemeyer said. “Nob Hill High has done fantastic. His foals look great and now have made their marks on the racetrack.”

Giggles In Dreams is the top foal from Nob Hill High. She is a three-year-old this season that earned $265,000 with a record of 1:50.1. And there is the colt High On Paydaze, a $235,000 winner who won at age 2 in 1:53.1 and now at age three has a record of 1:51.3. Also, doing well is Snobbytown, who has a record of 1:51 and earnings of $160,000 and the list continues from just two small crops.

“Hagemeyer Farms was very proud of High On Paydaze (son of Nob Hill High),” Scott said. “He was the 2018 OHHA Two-Year-Old Pacing Colt of the Year and Lane of Stone (Sired by Wishing Stone) was the 2018 OHHA Two-Year-Old Trotting colt of the year. Both colts were bred, born and raised here at our farm.

“Additionally, Scott added. “Stanford Court, 2019 winner of Ohio Sire Stakes Consolation (son of Nob Hill High) was bred, born and raised here at our farm too. We take a lot of pride in the success of our foals.”

The Hagemeyer Farm is conveniently located minutes off I-71 approximately 35 minutes North of Cincinnati and 70 miles South of Columbus. Hagemeyer Farms is less than 20 minutes from the Warren County, Clinton County and Greene County Fairgrounds and the new Miami Valley Gaming Racino.

Maynard Hagemeyer bought into the family farm with his dad in 1947. With his Dad's death in 1948, it was up to Maynard and his wife Stella to keep the farm going. They tried their hand at Excavating and Pond building, Anhydrous Ammonia and Fertilizer, running a feed mill, and raising 6,000 chickens and selling eggs.

In 1957, Maynard traded a few burros for a stud pony and eventually for a Standard bred Mare, Miss Windale. Miss Windale foaled some nice colts that propelled him further into harness racing.

Eventually, Maynard built the farm racetrack and started training and driving. At his peak, there were between 68 and 98 horses in training annually, including 30+ yearlings. Finally, he began breeding with his first stud, Billy Jo Byrd. Stella, in addition to helping manage the farm business, served 28 years as race secretary for the OCRA fair stakes.



Maynard and Stella's 4 kids grew up helping with the farm and horses. Mel, Fred, Della and Ted were all involved in harness racing as grooms, trainers or drivers. Mel recently retired as Program Director and General Manager of Lebanon Raceway after 45 years. Mel also represents Harness Racing on the Warren County Fair Board and owns several broodmares.



Scott Hagemeyer, Mel's oldest son, is the current farm manager. Scott has been a groom, trainer, owner and breeder for over 20 years. He takes great pride in continuing the family business with the same strong ethics and hard work approach that has proven successful for all these years. Scott has been a Director of the OHHA Board Breeders section since 2015.

The Hagemeyer’s are very proud of their high conception rate for mares boarded at and bred by Hagemeyer Farms.

Lyndsay Hagemeyer, Scott's daughter,is a great help with the farm operations. From stallion collection, inseminations, foaling assistance and daily care, she is an asset that is second to none. They are very excited that Lyndsay was accepted to The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.