Hail Mary wins Svenskt Derby

September 6, 2020

The 4.9/1 odds Hail Mary (4m Googoo Gaagaa -Dreams-Victory Dream) went to the front at the start, exchanged leads with Usain Toll, retook the front and controlled the pace leading to an easy 1.12.8kr timed harness racing victory in the Gr. I National Svenskt Travderby (2,000,000SEK to the winner, 2640 meters autostart, 12 starters).

Trainer Robert Bergh teamed the winner for Stall Mary AB as Hail Mary won for the 14th time in 16 career starts, now for 3,373,000 in life earnings. The 3.3/1 favorite Don Fanucci Zet (4m Hard Livin -Kissed By The West-Western Terror) was very game second after a tough journey on the outer for reinsman Orjan Kihlstrom, trainer Daniel Reden and Stall Zet.

He was clocked in 1.13.1kr, the same as third finishing Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle -Will OF A Woman-Muscles Yankee that closed from last late in the final bend for driver Magnus A. Djuse, trainer Jerry Riordan and co-owners Team Snyder AB and Aetos Dios AM. The fractions were fast at the start and finish, with pedestrian clocking mid-race (1.07.7kr at the first 500; 1.12.9kr at the 1000; 1.14.3kr at the first 1500; 1.13.8kr at the 2000 and 1..12.8kr for the finish)



Hail Mary

Watch the replay click here

What a colt the winner is and so too for the next two finishers. Top flight!!! The winning pedigree exhibits the return of Moni Maker again through the Nan’s Catch daughter Dreams. Hail Mary is her 11th foal. Production record of Nan’s Catch follows:

Dam:

Nan's Catch (US) m, 1985 1.11,3a USD 766,074

At 2, Winner of Breeders' Crown, third in Merrie Annabelle. At 3, Winner of Coaching Club Trotting Oaks, Hambletonian Oaks, Kentucky Futurity, World Trotting Derby.

1990 Awesome Goal (US) 1.13,1a USD 105,095 h, by Armbro Goal (US) - Nan's Catch (US) Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1991 for 150,000 USD. 1991 Catch Fortuna (US) 1.18,8a USD 1,917 5 1- 0- 0 m, by Speedy Crown (US) - Nan's Catch (US) Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1992 for 150,000 USD. 1993 Moni Maker (US) 1.12,5v 1.09,7a USD 5,589,256 105 67- 18- 10 m, by Speedy Crown (US) - Nan's Catch (US) At 2, second in Oakville Stakes. At 3, Winner of Simcoe Stakes, Matron Stakes Filly Final, Harry M. Zweig Memorial, Hambletonian Oaks, second in Breeders' Crown. At 4, Winner of Fina Cup, Biri International, Trotting Classic Oaks Final, Nat Ray Trot, Gran Premio Delle Nazioni, second in Gran Premio Della Lotteria, Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli, Breeders' Crown. At 5, Winner of Nat Ray Trot, Gran Premio Costa Azzurra, Gran Premio Delle Nazioni, Prix de Bourgogne, Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli, Breeders' Crown, Copenhagen Cup, Elitloppet, second in Prix de France, Oslo Grand Prix, third in Criterium de Vitesse de la Côte d'Azur, Gran Premio Della Lotteria. At 6, Winner of American-National Open Trot, L.C.Peterson-Broddas Minneslöpning, Gran Premio Palio Dei Comuni, Trotting Classic Final, Prix de France, Gran Premio Gaetano Turilli, Prix d'Amerique, second in Elitloppet, Gran Premio Delle Nazioni, third in Prix de Belgique. At 7, Winner of Gran Premio Costa Azzurra, Criterium de Vitesse de la Côte d'Azur, Nat Ray Trot, second in Maple Leaf Trotting Classic, Breeders' Crown, Gran Premio Renzo Orlandi, third in Prix de France. Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1994 for 87,000 USD. 1995 Nan's Winner (US) 1.18,1v 1.15,9a NOK 220,200 14 3- 0- 2 h, by American Winner (US) - Nan's Catch (US) Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1996 for 175,000 USD. 1996 Fortunefivehundred (US) 1.15,1a USD 35,873 16 2- 5- 2 h, by American Winner (US) - Nan's Catch (US) At 3, second in Horseman Futurity, third in Review Stakes. Sold at Tattersalls Select Yearling Sale 1997 for 160,000 USD. 1997 Dreams (US) m, by Victory Dream (US) - Nan's Catch (US)

Jagersro, Rikstoto, Fintoto Blodbanken files/photos