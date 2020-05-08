Hail Mary wins Margaretas Tidiga division

This evening Solvalla hosted four harness racing divisions of the Margaretas Tidiga with two sets for males (one for three and one for the four-year olds) and two for the females (again one each for the three and four year olds).

The distance of each race was 2140 meters autostart and the purse was 57,300€ each with 12 starters contesting the result. Top performers were on stage.

In the four year old male division Hail Mary (4m Googoo Gaagaa -Dreams US-Victory Dream) scored as expected as the 9/10 favorite in front end fashion after a brush to the lead after the first 500 meters in 1.08.7kr. . Trainer Robert Bergh guided this one home in 1.11.4kr off the fast but even fractions in the middle of the contest for Stall Mary AB. This victory was his ninth in 10 career starts and he remains unbeaten this year in four outings. His dam, Dreams, is a 1997 Bonefish daughter of Nan’s Catch, dam of the legendary Moni Maker. Digital Summit (4m Super Photo Kosmos -Full Forward-Scarlet Knight) was next for Orjan Kihlstrom and owner/trainer Stefan Melander. Marvellous Tooma (4m Dream Vacation- Marvellous US-Donerail) was third the Ulf Ohlsson up for trainer Frode Hamre.

The three year old male division went to Hell Bent For AM (3m Muscle Hill -Nalda Nof-Supergill) at 9/1 timed in 1.14.7kr with Orjan Kihlstrom up for trainer Stefan Melander and owner Stall Courant AB. The nice colt scored easily in his first 2020 outing and it was his second career victory in five starts. Hector Sisu (3g Zola Boko -Donatomesswithme-Donato Hanover) was second as the 1.4/1 favorite and third went to 5.2/1 Selected News (3m Maharajah -Madamacristina COF-Varenne) for reinsman Torbjorn Jansson.