Hail Mary wins Margaretas Tidiga division

This evening Solvalla hosted four harness racing divisions of the Margaretas Tidiga with two sets for males (one for three and one for the four-year olds) and two for the females (again one each for the three and four year olds).
The distance of each race was 2140 meters autostart and the purse was 57,300€ each with 12 starters contesting the result. Top performers were on stage.
In the four year old male division Hail Mary (4m Googoo Gaagaa-Dreams US-Victory Dream) scored as expected as the 9/10 favorite in front end fashion after a brush to the lead after the first 500 meters in 1.08.7kr. . Trainer Robert Bergh guided this one home in 1.11.4kr off the fast but even fractions in the middle of the contest for Stall Mary AB. This victory was his ninth in 10 career starts and he remains unbeaten this year in four outings. His dam, Dreams, is a 1997 Bonefish daughter of Nan’s Catch, dam of the legendary Moni Maker. Digital Summit (4m Super Photo Kosmos-Full Forward-Scarlet Knight) was next for Orjan Kihlstrom and owner/trainer Stefan Melander. Marvellous Tooma (4m Dream Vacation-Marvellous US-Donerail) was third the Ulf Ohlsson up for trainer Frode Hamre.
On the filly side the four-year old division went to 1.13.3kr timed and 2.4/1 odds Mellby Marissa (4f Maharajah-Merger Blue Chip-Cantab Hall) won for trainer/teamster Robert Bergh. This was her second victory in three starts in 2020 and third in 13 career starts. This was an easy front-end victory. Global Anarchy (4f SJs Caviar-Celebrity Tribute-Yankee Glide) was an 11/1 second for Orjan Kihlstom and trainer Joakim Lovgren. Third was 13/1 Ies Elisabet (4f Super Photo Kosmos-Ies Greta-Enjoy Lavec) for Carl Johan Jepson.
The three-year old fillies saw the 5/10 heavy favorite Hill’s Angel (3f Muscle Hill- Gossip Gal-SJs Caviar) score easily in 1.14.8kr off rated fractions. Bjorn Goop handled the Erik Bondo trainee for breeder/owner Panamera Racing with Jens Glud Hansen. The winner scored in her first 2020 start and it was her career victory number four in five starts. Chablis Ribb (3f Raja Mirchi-Grape Ribb-Spotlite Lobell) was second for Leif Witasp after leading early. Third went to Quantal Quetzal (3f Quite Easy-Anastacia Sund-Scarlet Knight) at 17/1 for Mattias Djuse. In this event the half-sister to Walner, Finland, went offstride at the start.
Thursday the trots were at Halmstad and the featured 10,316€ purse event (2140 meters voltstart, nine starters) went to 5/10 favorite Hacker AM (3m Muscle Hill-Queen Silas-Pine Chip) timed in 1.16.0kr. L.I. Nilsson trains this first time winning starter with Christoffer Eriksson up for owner Vasby Hast AB. The 68/1 Go Peppergirl (3f Charly du Noyer-Allinone Pepper-Yankee Glide) was second for reinsman Victor Rosleff and trainer Jerry Riordan,
Thomas H. Hicks