Hal Handel on the Alumni Show

Hal Handel, one of horseracing's leading racetrack CEOs, regulators and former New Jersey Deputy Attorney General, is this week's guest on our Harness Racing Alumni Show .

Hal discusses with Freddie and the guys, the horse drugging indictments from a prosecutor's perspective and says that the FBI has an air tight case while predicting substantial jail time for the accused.

He believes that even more trainer indictments are coming soon and explains why the current medication system doesn't work along with suggestions of what needs to be done to fix it.

On this broadcast, Hal also stresses to our audience and the racing world how important it is to support the Horseracing Integrity Act.

It's a captivating dialogue.