Half of International Trot field has arrived

YONKERS, NY, Friday, October 4, 2019- Half of the field for the $1 million International Trot found its way to Westchester Friday afternoon (Oct. 4th),

Just before 1 PM, Yonkers Raceway welcomed Bahia Quesnot (France), Lionel (Norway), Norton Commander (Germany), Uza Josellyn (Switzerland) and Zacon Gio (Italy).

The fivesome arrived at JFK Airport earlier this week and went through their required quarantine period without incident before the hour or so trip to their 'new home'.

Denmark's Slide So Easy has been stateside for a while.

The above half-dozen join Atlanta (U-S), defending champion Cruzado Dela Noche (Sweden), Guardian Angel AS (U-S) and Marion Marauder (Canada) in the 41st International, set for a week from Saturday (Oct. 12th).

Note the special matinee first post of 1 PM. The race shall be drawn at a Raceway luncheon Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 8th).