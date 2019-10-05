Day At The Track

Half of International Trot field has arrived

08:24 AM 05 Oct 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Lionel, harness racing Harness racing
Lionel being grassed by caretaker Torunn Fjellaug
Chris Brokate photo
From the left of the building around are Bahia Quesnot (France), Lionel (Norway), Norton Commander (Germany), Uza Josellyn (Switzerland) and Zacon Gio (Italy).
Chris Brokate photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, October 4, 2019- Half of the field for the $1 million International Trot found its way to Westchester Friday afternoon (Oct. 4th),

Just before 1 PM, Yonkers Raceway welcomed Bahia Quesnot (France), Lionel (Norway), Norton Commander (Germany), Uza Josellyn (Switzerland) and Zacon Gio (Italy).

The fivesome arrived at JFK Airport earlier this week and went through their required quarantine period without incident before the hour or so trip to their 'new home'.

Denmark's Slide So Easy has been stateside for a while.

The above half-dozen join Atlanta (U-S), defending champion Cruzado Dela Noche (Sweden), Guardian Angel AS (U-S) and Marion Marauder (Canada) in the 41st International, set for a week from Saturday (Oct. 12th).

Note the special matinee first post of 1 PM. The race shall be drawn at a Raceway luncheon Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 8th).

by Frank Drucker, for Yonkers Raceway

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Upset in International Stallion Stakes
05-Oct-2019 09:10 AM NZDT
Favorites foiled in International Stallion Stakes
05-Oct-2019 08:10 AM NZDT
Half of International Trot field has arrived
05-Oct-2019 08:10 AM NZDT
Powerful Melander triad in Futurity
05-Oct-2019 07:10 AM NZDT
Nows The Moment back to winning
05-Oct-2019 05:10 AM NZDT
Rougeaux has five in $200,000 Finals
05-Oct-2019 05:10 AM NZDT
Trotters shine in NJSS
05-Oct-2019 05:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News